ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – On a team full of vets on the hardwood, The Escanaba Girls Basketball team is already getting the next generation of players prepped to continue their winning tradition.

“I think when we were playing our best basketball it was when we were playing together as a team, we have three underclassmen, so I knew it was going to take a while for them to grow and the upperclassman to blend with them,” Mike Beveride, Head Coach of Escanaba Girls Basketball said. “I think that was my biggest challenge through Christmas and through the early part of January and I think once we got on that run the girls really started playing together well. So my whole goal this year was to really blend the young with the old and really make it a winning season and they are doing that. They are really playing well together at times.”

Junior Mari Bink has been one of those key playmakers for the Eskymo’s for the last three years.

“Mari is a junior and she is a third-year varsity player so we had high expectations for her,” Beveride said. “She is a quiet floor leader, she is not very boisterous but the girls look up to her.”

“Ever since I was in eighth grade and I’ve seen her playing on varsity, it just feels good to finally be here with her,” Keira Maki, a sophomore with Escanaba Girls Basketball said. “At practice, coach doesn’t really like us together because we’re all crazy, but she’s a great person, and even off the court I look up to her and what she does and the leadership she has.”

Sophomore Keira Maki has proven that she can shine on the varsity stage.

“She is another quiet leader and her game speaks for itself but she can control a game and be in control,” Beveride said. “Her offensive skills are great, her defensive skills are great and she is improving every game so with both of them it is what I had hoped for and more.”

“She is hilarious and I love her,” Mari Bink, a Junior with Escanaba Girls Basketball said. “On the court, she’s a great point guard and a good passer. She does everything from driving to the hoop and getting fouled so I think she’s just very aggressive and plays great defense. She brings our team up and pushes us.”

Maki, who was brought up in time for the post-season last year knows the pressure that comes with stepping into a big role.

“It was definitely nerve-racking being brought up as freshmen for districts and not just the regular season so definitely harder teams but you grow,” Maki said. “I was brought up this year as a sophomore and I definitely learned to grow with the team and they all made me feel welcome.”

Maki will be looked at to play a much bigger role this time around.

“I was a little concerned, she is a nice point guard but I didn’t want to throw all of that on her plate to start out with,” Beveride said. “So I played around with some alignments and I started seeing her grow and mature in games so I kinda let her be the point guard and Mari be the off guard with her and when she was out Mari kinda takes over so it was a nice combination that I have with them and their growth, development and, work is just awesome.”

And even with both stars on the floor, it is going to be a team effort if the Eskymo’s really want to shine this post-season.

“I think we really need to focus on playing together, passing the ball, playing good hard defense, and I think we’ll be hard to beat,” Bink said. “I think just playing together and passing the ball that’s when we play our best.”

“For the rest of the season I think just working on getting better as a team and getting that flow in the game and just keep working harder,” Maki said. “Keeping that energy throughout the whole game and not just in the last half or last quarter.”

“It would be nice to make a run like last year, that was really a fun ride,” Beveride said. “Both of them were part of it so they know what it is like and they know what it takes to get there. We gotta play our ‘Calumet game’ every game and I think we can put it together. We put seven wins together against good teams so I know we are capable of it and it is just a matter of getting that energy level of all five girls on the floor. We are very athletic, we are very long and very quick. When we get all five girls playing at the same pace we are tough to beat.”