Player Spotlight: Dysean Allen leading the swarm in L’Anse

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – “Well, Dysean Allen is our tailback and he’s a really good football player. I think he’s one of the best backs in the U.P.” – Mark Leaf, L’Anse Varsity Head Coach.

Dysean Allen has every trait you look for in an elite running back.

“Just how hard he runs,” said Leaf. “His vision, just a hard working kid. He’s a three year starter for us and he’s playing very well for us. He’s our go to guy for us and we really look up to him.”

“Great running back,” said Braydon Lee. a senior for L’Anse. “He can run you over, he’ll make you miss and cutback all the way across the field. He’s really talented.:

Adding to his talent is his confidence.

“I love the game,”said Allen. “I’m always working and I do believe I’m one of the best in the conference. Some people don’t believe that, but i believe that and I show it everyday.”

For Allen, the confidence he displays comes from his preparation long before kickoff.

“I work out every day,” said Allen. “I went to Marquette five days a week during the summer and it’s just the confidence I gain from working out.”

“He’s the hardest worker I know,” said Eli Ostermeyer, a senior lineman for L’Anse. “On the field off the field in school. He’s a home run hitter every time blocking for him. If I make a mistake I know that he’s going to make it up.”

Even when you think you know what he’s going to do next, he’s always one step ahead.

“Sometimes I’ll see him running to the left and I’ll be blocking a dude and he’s all the way to the right scoring a touchdown,” said Ostermeyer. “It amazes me everyday.”

And like any great leader, Allen can be counted on it big time situations.

“It’s great to have him to lean on, you know, in clutch situations,” said Leaf. “We like to get him the football and he’s going to make plays for us.”

“My biggest goal is just to win,” said Allen. “I don’t care about the stats, I don’t care about the touchdowns. As long as we get a ‘W’ in the win column then it’s good.”

