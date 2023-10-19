IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Heading into week 9 of the high school football season, the Iron Mountain Mountaineers climbed their way to an 8-0 record.

“It’s exciting. I feel like we’re doing very well, executing good and using our weapons,” said Luke Wolfe.

“I feel confident in our kids,” said Head Coach Robin Martilla. “They’ve been through some wars in the past on the football field. We had a great year last year. We had some experience in the playoffs, playing in the big game and that arena. They are going to go out there and try to do the best job they can.”

Putting up at least 40 points in each contest this season and limiting their opponents to an average of less than six points per game, the Mountaineers are playing tough on both sides of the ball. A key piece of the winning formula is due in part to the performance of Luke Wolfe.

“Just how many different playmakers we have. They can shut down 2-3 of us then we have 3 more guys making plays.” Wolfe continued, “I wanted to make plays myself but then have teams target me so I could open it up for other people and everyone could take a turn making a play.”

“Luke Wolfe is a very good football player. He deserves that because of the time and energy that he’s put into the offseason. Getting himself in the best shape he can, hitting the weight room, agility and all that stuff. Good things happen to kids who work hard. He’s not the only one on our football team that’s happened to this year. We’re blessed with a lot of talent,” added Coach Martilla.

With three years of varsity experience, Wolfe recognizes the importance of his position as a captain and role model.

“I just try to work hard and show them how to work hard too,” said Wolfe.

“Hopefully they can see what we do and follow in our steps and teach the younger generations and we have some people we’re looking at to fill those spots,” said Colavecchi.

With both teams looking at a postseason run, the Mountaineers have their sights set on taking down Negaunee.

“They are definitely our biggest game so far and one of our biggest games this year,” said Wolfe. “We’re focused on that, we know what we have and what they have and we’re being realistic about it.”

“Two really good teams going at it week nine,” said Martilla. “This is what you want. Two good teams battling in a four quarter war in front of a packed house. That’s what you want. We’re just looking forward to being able to play in the big game. It’s great for our kids. It’s great for our community, It’s great for Iron Mountain.”