MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – There is one word that best describes Jenna Matson as a basketball player.

“Tough, she plays hard offensively and defensively,” Matt Mattson, the Head Coach of the Munising Girls Basketball Team said. “She’s our best defensive player. When we need somebody to shut somebody down, we’re going to put Jenna on that person. She is a tough individual, tough-minded, and plays well.”

Matson sets the tone for the Mustangs on both ends of the floor.

“Jenna is a fantastic basketball player,” Mattson said. “She runs the point for us, runs the show, but also has to score. So, she’s not just a point guard but she has to score for us, too. This is her fourth year on the varsity and has done a very nice job for us. Her role has changed as she’s aged and now she’s scoring about twenty points a game and leading us in just about every category.”

Matson’s leadership has been key for a young team that’s gotten off to a fast start.

“I’m the only senior that starts right now so, we’re young and we’re learning, but I think even from last year, we have a freshman starting now, but we pretty much have the same starters,” Jenna Matson said. “I think we’re making good progress. I mean, there are definitely new things we can learn. Even in the last game of the season there are still going to be things we can improve on. But I think we’re doing pretty well so far.”

“She’s like a coach on the floor for us,” Mattson said. “She understands things and she’s also earned the right to question some things at times and say, ‘Hey coach, I think this will work or this isn’t working.’ she’s, kind of, earned that and that’s kind of nice to have.”

Her success should come as no surprise, Matson’s basketball bloodlines run deep.

“Her sister was a fantastic player for us a couple of years ago,” Mattson said. “Her grandpa is Dave Ghiardi who is in the Northern Michigan Hall of Fame and also a U.P. Hall of Famer. He was an educator in Munising for a long time, passed away a couple of years ago, but she’s got it in her genes a little bit.”

Matson is well on her way to adding to that legacy.

“I’m definitely a proud Mustang,” Matson said. “I’m happy to be here. I wouldn’t want to be at any other school. I’m thankful for the opportunities that I have and the opportunities that our team has and I’m very, very proud of our team. I love every single person on this team. I love our coaches and I think we’re going to have a great year.”

