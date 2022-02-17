MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Jonas Bicik traveled to a long way to realize his dream of playing basketball in the United States.

“I come from the Czech Republic, the capital actually, Prague,” said Bicik. “I don’t really know what to tell you about myself. I would say I love basketball and I love studying and getting new opportunities. That’s why I came here to the United States, Marquette. It was to better myself. Always it has been my dream to play in the U.S. Like, basketball came from the U.S. Also the NBA. Watching NBA players play it’s just connected to the U.S. in general.”

Bicik’s passion for basketball came from his father.

“My dad use to play pro basketball in the Czech Republic,” said Bicik. “So, it kind of got me into that. I used to play soccer actually before that, but I wasn’t really a big fan of it. So, I just transferred to basketball when I was eight years old, I think. Ever since then I’ve been playing basketball.”

Coming to the U.P. Bicik’s skill set was catered more towards the European game.

“He has the frame of a center for the U.P. You know, he’s an outstanding ball-handler, he was a guard over in Europe,” said Brad Nelson, the head coach at Marquette. “I mean, he has that skill set which makes it really hard for teams. teaching him the post-work and the footwork down on the blocks is something that’s an ongoing process because he didn’t really have to over in Europe. So, that’s something we’re trying to get better with him to just exploit some mismatches.”

“I mean, I had to adjust to this team,” said Bicik. “I wasn’t really the primary scorer back home. So, it helped me a lot to become what I am right now, to score the ball more. I don’t know I just kind of got used to it I guess.”

The transition to a new style of play took some time, but Bicik continues to improve as the season goes on.

“It’s a different style,” said Nelson. “I think it’s more in the open court which he’s exceptional at. Over in Europe where this is a little bit more controlled. Quality possessions, we want quality not necessarily quantity. So at first, he was a little bit loose with the ball, turning it over a little bit. But we’ve tightened that up. Still got to do a better job as a team with taking care of the ball, but that’s one thing I’ve seen the most improvement.

It didn’t take long for coach nelson to realize Bicik could hold his own on the court.

“You know, I’ve had transfer students in the past that come out for the team and normally you want to give them the experience,” said Nelson. “I kind of heard about Jonas early in the season. I didn’t see him play originally, when I saw him play I realized that he’s a really exceptional player. Most of the time a transfer from a foreign country, you know, they say they’re good and then they get here and they’re not as good. Sometimes you do get a quality player and Jonas is one of them.”

Halfway through the season, Bicik says his experience in Marquette with his new teammates has been everything he hoped it would be.

“Main thing I would say is I feel like I’ve become more confident as a player and as a teammate,” said Bicik. They definitely brought me in with arms open. There was no language barrier. We just speak normally and it has been really nice with them. They taught me so many things. It’s been really nice. The team quality is very nice and the team chemistry is really good. We’re also improving as a team. So I think we’re going to be really, really good at the end of the season.”

Bicik will continue to be a key piece for the Redmen who have big goals this season.

“As a team goal, we would like to win the district,” said Bicik. “That would be probably my biggest goal this season.”

“He’s an outstanding kid and an outstanding student,” said Nelson. “A quality basketball player on top of all those things. You know, it’s been a pleasure being able to coach him.”

Latest Posts