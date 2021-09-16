Player Spotlight: Kingsford’s Zach Person is a true 1 of 1 talent

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Moving to a new school in a new town is challenging for any student-athlete. To do it during a worldwide pandemic and during a shortened season with so many unknowns is almost impossible.

Zach Person met that challenge head-on in 2020.

“I transferred here two weeks into the season and I was a little bit nervous, but I really felt a part of the Flivver family,” said Person, a senior tight end & defensive end for Kingsford. “Everyone has been great, coach Novara, quarterback Michael (Meneguzzo) we’re really excited for the 2021 season.”

“Zach is just one of those almost too good to be true stories,” said Mark Novara, the head coach for Kingsford. “He got with us last year and it’s like he’s been here his whole life. Just a fantastic person. Great family and we’re excited to have him.”

Excited might be an understatement. At 6’5 and 220 lbs, Person’s unique size and skill-set make him a true 1 of 1 type of player. He’s a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

“Zach, he’s a hard worker,” said Michael Meneguzzo, a senior quarterback for the Flivvers. “You know, he leads by example. He’s always in the weight room, he’s always texting me, ‘come catch, come throw.'”

“I’ve been getting a little big of attention from (opposing) defense,” said Person. “Double teams and triple teams sometimes, but that just opens up more opportunities for other guys. Then, also being able to focus on defense for me has been great and I’ve really been able to make an impact on that side of the ball.”

Person says his transition was made easier by the culture that was already built when he arrived under head coach Novara and his coaching staff.

“We’re all really close,” said Person. “Whether it’s from a freshman to a senior. We’re all really tight-knit and everyone is staying together and hyping each other up.”

Person’s abilities have caught the eye of universities at the next level. Person spent part of his summer visiting campuses In July, he announced his verbal commitment to division one Toldeo.

“Just chasing my dreams,” said Person. “I had some great opportunities to do some official visits over on the east coach and then obviously some time in Toledo. That’s where I’ve ended up verbally committing as of right now. Coach Staten and Coach Candle, I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue my career there. It’s a blessing and it’s going to be a dream come true.”

“You know, just seeing someone make it D1 is great for the younger guys, great for the middle schoolers,” said Meneguzzo. “It’s just great to have him around.”

And who knows, maybe one day we’ll see Person playing on Sundays in the future.

“Ultimately, that’s my end goal is to be in the NFL,” said Person. “I really feel like that’s a great next step for me in the process.”

