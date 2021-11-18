Player Spotlight: Lane Nehring’s second chance with the Jets

POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – Lane Nehring was on the field the last time the North Central Jets tasted defeat. That came at the hands of Pickford in the 2019 postseason. It was almost the last time Nehring wore a Jets uniform.

“I had a coach reach out to me, coach Moynahan from Western Reserve Academy, they’re down in Hudson, Ohio, they’re like a suburb of Cleveland,” said Nehring. “He just reached out to me about playing football for him. It’s a private boarding school, so I couldn’t really turn down that opportunity to go play at a pretty big school. We still didn’t know if we were going to have football here at North Central, so I went down there and played football my junior year.”

With Nehring in Ohio, the Jets went on to win the state title in 2020, That’s when an opportunity arose for Nehring to rejoin his former team.

“Coach Moynahan left, so sadly the program got cut,” said Nehring. “Luckily enough I got to come back and I get to play with all the guys I always played with and I get to play on a pretty good team. So, in the end, I’m not too upset about it.”

The Jets weren’t too upset about it either. They Welcomed Nehring back with open arms. He quickly reintroduced himself as one of the best players in the U.P.

“Lane just has a great combination of intelligence, you know, work ethic, strength, and size,” said Leo Gorzinski, head coach of the Jets. “For a big guy, he moves really well. Coach Nason has spent endless hours working with these guys on different levels of techniques and hands stuff. Different things were guys don’t get the training like that. Lane soaks it all in because those are his aspirations. He spends a tremendous amount of time making himself better.”

This season, Nehring has become a force in the trenches for the Jets.

“I’m a pretty big guy, so I pride myself on trying to be faster than most of the other lineman,” said Nehring. That’s one thing that I think helps me alot is my ability. In the offseason I like to train alot on foot speed, coordination and everything like that, so I can make the pulls and I can make the steps to do it and be better than all the other big guys. You can’t just be big, especially in 8-man, you have to be big and fast. I’m the only senior on the O-line, so I really take pride in trying to be the leader in that. On our D-line, I got Wyatt (Raab) on there, too. But I still try to be the leader over him. He’s a little bit more vocal than I am, but I try to lead by example. So, I would say that I try to be a leader on both sides of the trenches.”

“It’s the heart and soul,” said Leo Gorzinski. “That’s the true thing that makes North Central go. We’re going to change the line of scrimmage we say. That’s what we tell them, we’re going to change, we’re going to play in their backfield, we’re going to play in their secondary, we’re moving people and our guys will get it done. We’re blessed to have some athletes behind there but if you do your job, we’re going to shine. So far, that’s been working for us.”

With Negring leading the way, the Jets have dealt with little turbulence on their state title journey and are now just one win away from their final destination.

“He’s nuts,” said Wyatt Raab, a senior for the Jets. “As I said, 275 pounds that’s a lot of boy. We come from a small school, playing other small schools and when you’re running behind somebody like that, it’s a blessing. He eats double teams on defense, Offense he can pancake two people in the same play and nobody will even be surprised by it.”

“He’s incredible, too, you know,” said Luke Gorzinski, a junior for North Central. “I always feel a little bit more protected when I see him in front of me or we’re calling a trap to his side. Nothing against any of the other players or anything like that but he’s just awesome. He brings that leadership role and the other aspects that we need on our team.”

For Nehring, he’s trying to make the most out of his second chance.

“I’m really glad to be back and North Central won last year and I’m hoping we can win this year again and it looks like we might have a shot,” said Nehring. “So, I’m very grateful to be back and be playing with North Central.

Latest Posts