PAINESDALE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Jeffers Jets have made quite the name for themselves over the last few years. Similar to last year, the team is looking like they have created the right formula to soar deep into the post-season. A key ingredient to that success has been the play of Levi Frahm.

On a Jets team full of experience, sophomore Levi Frahm has found his way into the pilot’s seat.

“He’s dynamic,” John Schutz the Head Coach of Jeffers Basketball said. “He’s an all-around dynamic player. He just does it all.”

Frahm has proven this season that he is a key part of the Jets flight plan.

“I don’t know the game just comes to me,” Levi Frahm, sophomore, Jeffers Basketball said. “I try my best to help the team out whenever I can.”

Sitting at 7-0 on the season, Frahm has shown he can put the ball in the basket. He’s scored over 35 points in multiple games.

“My strength is playmaking or trying to get to the basket as much I can,” Levi Frahm said. “Just keep playing basketball.”

“He’s a great kid and he’s come a long way,” Schutz said. “We always knew he was going to be good as a younger guy. He’s a sophomore now and he’s stepping up every night.”

Frahm is in good company on the hardwood, following in his older brother Isaiah’s footsteps who is playing beside him for one last season.

“I’ve been a part of it and it’s just great,” Isaiah Frahm, Senior, Jeffers Basketball said. “He’s a great shooter and then when he gets shooting, he gets driving and when he can get inside he gets everyone else involved. So it’s really good.”

Being teammates is nothing new for this duo, they have been sharing a court for years.

“We’ve been playing since we were kids and just helping him out when he needs it,” Isaiah Frahm said. “So when it was just me in high school, I’d show my little brother things to do and we’d always work.”

The Jets finished off their 2021 season with a 16 game winning streak and their first district title in nine years before their season came to a close after getting knocked out in regional play by Iron Mountain. The Jets are looking for another historic season with their sights aimed high for 2022.

“So our accomplishment as a team, we want to go all the way,” Schutz said. “I mean, we really do. That’s our goal. There’s a couple of teams that are out there definitely are going to give us everything we’re going to ask for. So that’s our goal is just they want to go all the way this year.”