Player Spotlight: Lucas Tappy proving to be a game-changer for Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – Kingsford senior lineman, Lucas Tappy, turned 17 this year, but don’t let his age fool you. Despite not being old enough to vote, he has a load of experience on the field.

“Lucas has been a three-year starter for us here in Kingsford and has just been a workforce on offense and defensive line for the last three years here,” said Mark Novara, head coach for Kingsford. “He’s just been a phenomenal player for us.”

“I think he just has that ‘go-get it’ type of attitude that most kids these days don’t have,” said Levi Fiorucci, a senior lineman for the Flivvers. “He’s always in the weight room, always weightlifting trying to be better doing different drills. A lot of kids these days don’t do that, they want to stay home on their X-Box.”

Tappy has proven to be a force in the trenches for Kingsford. Just last season, he was named to the All-UP Dream Team and All-Region Team as a junior.

“It’s one of those guys you don’t have to worry about being on someone else’s team just because he causes so much disruption defensively,” said Novara. “Offensively, we are able to do some stuff with him where maybe we won’t have to double somebody because he’s able to take care of it all by himself. It just makes life easier for us.”

“I put all my trust into him,” said Fiorucci. “If I know that I’m going ‘B’ gap and he’s going ‘A’, I know 100% that he’s going to get to ‘A’. So, I don’t have any second-guessing in my mind that he knows his job or not. I know he knows the playbook like the back of the hand and he just keeps going no matter what.”

“I like to help the guys out, you know, sometimes they forget what they’re doing and don’t know exactly what they’re doing,” said Tappy. “It’s a good thing to just be able to tell them because you know, I’ve been here three years. I really know the plays and just know every position.”

Tappy’s senior season hasn’t come without challenges.

“In the Marquette game, it was the second play of the game, I had fallen on my knee and I felt it,” said Tappy. It didn’t hurt so I played through it and the next day I could hardly walk on it and we went to the doctor and got an MRI, x-ray, and all that and I ended up tearing my PCL. Not fully torn, but partially torn, so I had to sit out.”

“He really solidifies what we’re trying to do,” said Novara. “You know, he’s really intelligent in football as well. So, we lost a leader, we lost a great blocker for those couple of games there, but we also lost a guy who actually dictates what’s going on to our other offensive lineman.”

Tappy returned to the field after missing three weeks to recover. With him back into the fold, the Flivvers have regained their spark.

” I think we started throwing the ball around a little more than we wanted to,” said Novara. “We just had a hard time running the football. Getting him back and getting Marcus Doucette back, you know, with lost him also who was starting guard for us. Getting those two guys back has definitely made us a much more balanced football team.”

Tappy will be key for Kingsford who since wrapping up a share of the GNC title is now looking to embark on a deep playoff run.

“I think if you watch last week against Menominee, he had his way in there,” said Novara. “We expect more from him throughout the playoffs and we’re going to need him to play well for us.”

“I feel like someone’s counting on me,” said Tappy. “It gives me the fuel to know I got to do something. I got to make a difference and play my best all the time because I know him and the team is counting on me to do a lot.”

The Flivvers will head to Kingsley for their first-round postseason game this Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7est/6cst.

