MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Six weeks into their season, the Marquette Football team continues to show improvement while navigating through their Big North Conference schedule.

Marquette sits with a 3-2 overall record (3-1 in conference play) and is winner’s of two straight games.

A big key for their success has been the play in the trenches, specifically on the offensive line.

“This is by far and obviously the largest offensive line that I can remember having here at Marquette,” said Marquette Head Coach, Eric Mason.

“I mean, I think we average out at about 6’5″ on the offensive line,” said senior center, Eli Lusk. “We got Dasan (Smith) at 6’6″, Talan (Smith) at 6’6″, Paval (McCutcheon) at 6’7″. I mean, we’re just huge across the o-line and it’s a real advantage to go against the defense.”

The Marquette offensive line is an impressive group. With a unique blend of size, cohesion and ability, Marquette has been able to wear down opponents while getting stronger as the game progresses.

“It’s not only that we’re 6’5″ or we all weigh over 230 pounds, I mean I feel like we’re fast, too,” said senior left tackle, Dasan Smith. “We can get on our blocks faster than most lines can.”

“You want to run the ball,” said Mason. “Obviously, we all watch football on Saturday’s and Sunday’s and the teams that run the ball the best end up the teams that throw the ball the best. I mean it just goes hand in hand. So, you want to have that to compliment each other and we’re getting to that point now. Obviously, Tucker Welch has been a big part of this and Curtis Houghton as well.”

While the guys up front deserve a lot of credit for Marquette’s improving run game, the group is happy to let their skill players get most of the shine as long as they leave the field with a victory.

“We just do our job, do what we’re told and as a unit,” said Lusk. “We just push forward and let the skill guys get the credit and go on forth.”

“I remember playing the Soo and I felt his shoulder pad hit my back and he was just running into the end zone,” said Senior left tackle, Dasan Smith. “I was just like, ‘oh, let’s go!’ There was another time against Alpena and he took this long run all the way down to the end zone. I was like, ‘this is what we wanted to accomplish and it’s happening.'”

“Being a lineman long enough, it turns from being salty kind of like, ‘awe, I wish I could score a touchdown,’ to more of a team work thing,” said Landon Nordberg, a senior lineman for Marquette. “I know that play worked because I blocked my guy or I know in my mind that we chopped down the field because our quarterback didn’t get touched. So, I feel like the older you get you do realize that.”

The offensive line is just as impressive with their pass blocking, making life easier for junior quarterback, Jaxson Jurmu.

“Jaxson is in there and he’s learning everyday,” said Mason. “It’s a heck of a lot better being back there and being able to break down defenses and read them when you don’t got guys in your face.”

At 6’6″ and 300 pounds, Senior left tackle, Dasan Smith, is hard to miss. He’s the undisputed leader of the o-line, instilling confidence into his teammates that are lined up next to him. But, what’s most impressive about Smith is his agility at his size.

“I used to play hockey and then I joined wrestling so I feel like my agility is something I’ve been working on for a long time just by doing other sports,” said Smith.

“The young man jumped into wrestling for the first time ever and ended up at Ford Field in the Finals,” said Mason. “You find me another individual that’s never wrestled, he comes out his junior year and makes it to Ford Field, that’s pretty impressive. So, I knew from there, not only does he have the size, the agility, but he also has the want to. He’s just a hard working individual and one of the things that impressed me the most during the offseason what his willingness to help coach the other lineman.”

The X’s and O’s of the game is something Smith excels at.

“He’s very good at explaining and coaching,” said Mason. “This is an interesting point, Dasan is a heck of a chess player, which makes sense. Being able to pick up wrestling, being able to pick up the different dynamics in blocking and what not. He’s thinking ahead and he’s very intelligent when it comes to those types of things.”

With three games remaining on their regular season schedule, Smith is hoping to end his career at Marquette with a deep playoff run.

Smith will continue his academic and playing career next year as a member of the Central Michigan football team. He plans to continue his development as a player for the Chippewas while studying Exercise Science.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Central just to go there for school,” said Smith. “I feel like Central is the right spot because it’s not too big but it’s not too small. I just feel like it was the perfect spot because I feel like I can secure a position there. They just told me that they would make me a better lineman and after the first camp I just knew that they would.”

“I honestly think we haven’t even tapped the potential of Dasan Smith,” said Mason. “They’re going to get it out of him next year and the years following at Central Michigan and they’re going to be the ones that benefit from it.”