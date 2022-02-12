HOUGHTON, Mich (WJMN) – The Houghton Gremlins flourish pushing the pace and it’s ignited by Junior Meghan Trewhella.

“As a team, one of our ‘go-to’s’ is moving the ball down the floor and fast break, and she kind of starts that off for us,” said Julie Filpus, the head coach for Houghton. “She can get the ball up the floor quickly with a pass, she can also dribble hard up the floor. She takes on our opponent’s top offensive player and when we see pressure she kind of spearheads that as well.”

“We have a lot of fast girls on our team so we’re able to get the ball up faster than the defense is able to set up,” said Paige Sleeman, a senior captain for the Gremlins. That creates a lot of opportunities on offense where we can get layups or open shots whenever we want.”

Trewhella brings unique speed to the court but always seems to be under control.

“This year I feel like she’s come back faster than she was last year and more confident and as a result and the position she plays has really put our team into motion,” said Filpus.

“Our whole team just flows better with her on the floor,” said Sleeman. She really gets us into position in our offense, most of our offense runs through her so when she sets it up we all run smoother. She’s a very good leader as well. She motivates us to do our best.”

When Trewhella isn’t getting her teammates involved, she’s able to create offense on her own.

“She can work off the dribble, she can blow past defenders anytime, anywhere,” said Sleeman. “She also has that jumpshot, so if the drive isn’t there she’s able to pull up and shoot over her defender.”

“We got to push each other and I think we gotta step up on our defense more,” said Trewhella. “As a team, we just got to be ready and go in as we have been.”

Trewhella’s success begins and ends with hard work.

“Our entire junior class gets talked to about putting extra time in,” said Filpus. “You won’t come here to our gym at 6:50 in the morning and not see Megan working on her game. She’s put the time in to develop her skills. There’s no secret to success and Meghan understands that and other players are doing the same thing and it’s just created a really nice season for us.”

“There’s some of us that just have to step up and be more vocal and push each other to our limits. We try to push each other so we can be ready for our games,” said Trewhella.

With that work ethic, good chance we see Trewhella go down as one of the greats at Houghton High School when it’s all said and done.

“Over the years we’ve had some very good ball handlers and point guards and she ranks right up there with them,” said Filpus. “They’re just like a coach on the floor. Not only with her skills but with her understanding of the game.”

“It’s really great just being on the team and we have nine juniors so we’re a strong grade,” said Trewhella. “It’s just fun having our two senior captains. It’s just overall good being a Houghton Gremlin.”

Latest Posts