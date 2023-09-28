MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee Maroons are off to a hot start in the 2023 football season, compiling a 5-0 record and outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 236-6.

“Offensively I’ve been pleased with our improvement each week,” said Head Coach Chad Brandt. “Really, it starts up front with our offensive line, I think their continuity has been key to our success scoring points. We do have some skill guys, and we’re sharing the load there, but I think up front has been the key to our success so far.”

While their defensive dominance has been a major key to their success, contributions from players like senior quarterback Trevor Theuerkauf and senior fullback Landan Bardowski have helped propel the Maroons to their average of over 47 points per game.

“Trevor and Landon – first of all they’re captains, so we get a lot out of them with leadership,” Brandt said. “Their play on the field. They’re both very intense players. They love to play football. They love to compete at anything. So throw that in with some great ability, and I’m blessed as a coach to have them, our team is blessed. So their playmaking ability, Trevor both running and throwing and Landon can catch it out of the backfield and and he just always is running hard, sees the field really well.”

“Last year I was a captain too, tried to be a leader,” Theuerkauf said. “Now this year as a senior you know, my last year, I try to lead the team as much as I can, do the best I can to lead these guys. And hopefully be someone to look up to.”

After helping the team reach the playoffs as juniors, both players set out to step up their games to a new level on both sides of the ball.

“Definitely getting more explosive and being more agile,” Bardowski said. “I felt like last year I was more of like, a power back focused on, but this year, I was able to get more agile and elusive.”

“Arm strength, get my arm stronger. Make simple throws I missed last year and just stuff like that,” Theuerkauf said. “A lot of footwork, too. We we worked hard over the summer on my footwork. So I think it’s it’s shown through the five games.”

And those improvements have been apparent to each other, as well.

“He’s definitely lowering his shoulder more this year,” Bardowski said. “I remember last year he was with Kaeden, he’d always be like, I don’t know how you guys do that and stuff like that. But this year, he’s not scared to run through someone’s face, definitely.”

“Mean, he plays mean and I feel like he likes to run through someone,” Theuerkauf said. “Both sides of the ball, he wants to hit someone and that’s, that’s what we need and always good to have.”

With tough matchups against Gladstone, Negaunee, and Kingsford coming up, the players and coaches know they’ll all need to hold each other accountable to finish the season the way they want.

“Studying, improving at everything,” Bardowski said. “Don’t want to stay the same. I just want to keep getting better and better. Every practice, every game, learn from my mistakes

“Players will get on each other if we need to,” Theuerkauf said. “Especially seniors will get on younger guys, seniors will get on seniors, and coaches will get on all seniors too. If we’re not doing what we need to be doing.”

“We have great coaches, and we try to teach leadership but I think the best teams are player led,” Brandt said “You know, it’s captains but it’s also the other players on the team, they really buy in. If everyone buys into what we’re doing, and the players feel involved in decision-making and what the plan is, I think you have a happy team that’s willing to play hard for each other.”