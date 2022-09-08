MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – At 6’4″ Peter Closner has rare size and ability that you can’t teach.

“He’s big like a lineman or a tight end but he moves like a receiver,” said Nate Benninger, a senior receiver and defensive back for the Redmen.

“6’4″, a kid that can jump out of the gym and is just a great athlete,” said Eric Mason, the head coach for Marquette.

“I come from a basketball family,” said Closner. “I never found too much passion for basketball. This is definitely where I really like to play. Just being bigger being able to be a little more creative. Definitely just kind of muscle around a little bit more. I think I play better that way I’m not too much of a technique guy.”

It’s not just his size and skill that impresses, he brings an attitude to the field that’s contagious.

“I think it’s more of a discipline thing,” said Closner. “I expect things out of myself and this last year I’ve worked harder than I ever had before just to step up and be a part of the team, be a productive member of the team at least and hopefully hold up to what we put up to the table last year.”

“Just all the years that we’ve been playing together nothing has been able to stop him,” said Kyler Young, a senior lineman for Marquette. “He just powers through everybody.”

After showing flashes during limited playing time last season, Closner is now a primary target in the Redmen offense.

“The two guys that I ended up playing behind last year, I kind of do model my play style after them,” said Closner. “They were hard workers, they were never dropping the ball, always getting their blocks, they like to be real disciplined with their assignments and I try to play the same way. I feel like it sets a good leadership role for the team too. If you have one guy that is working hard you want to match his energy.”

“As far as our skill kids, I mean, we’ve always in the last couple of years we’ve been blessed with a lot of good quality skill kids,” said Mason. “We have it again this year.”

Marquette’s defense has been their strength early this season. Closner is a tone-setter with his physical style of play.

“You know, me and (coach) Mason always kind of talk before the game,” said Closner. “He’s always telling me to set the tone, go hit somebody. That’s really what football is, who’s willing to go out there and be the bigger man? I like to be in the spotlight and I like to be the one making plays. Playing linebacker you definitely have to be aggressive. Tight end is the same thing, you can’t be pushed around. So, you got to keep an edge at all times.”

With two close losses to start their season Closner and the rest of the Redmen are eager to get back home and into the win column.

“We just want to start winning,” said Closner. “That’s all that’s in sight right now. We need to get that done before anything else. I would just like to highlight the young kids. They’re doing just as much as we are out here. They stepped up way more than we did last year and they’re out here working hard. I respect them for that because it’s hard to come to varsity and play your heart out. Especially with these big ol’ kids, you know? You got kids that are twice their size out here. So, all of us are working as a team and it’s kind of nice that we were able to blend like that early in the season. So, I think once we get rolling it’s going to be hard to stop us.”

The Redmen will host Gaylord on Saturday. Kick-off from William R. Hart Stadium is set for 1 pm eastern.