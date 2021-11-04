Player Spotlight: Philip Nelson leading the way for the Miners

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners will play host to Calumet tomorrow for a chance to punch their ticket to Regionals. The Miners have come a long way from the beginning of the year. When Head Coach Paul Jacobson was still trying to figure out what he had. Philip Nelson has become quite the weapon for Negaunee and he brings that big-play ability to the field.

Each week, Philip Nelson embodies the toughness his town was built on.

“Phil’s a great kid on and off the field,” Paul Jacobson, Head Coach of Negaunee Football said. “He’s a hard worker and he’s more of a leader by example. He’s not going to get real vocal or anything like that but he’s gonna really work hard and it’s contagious to people around him on on the field”

Nelson’s attitude and work ethic have been important for a young team who came into the season looking for an identity.

“Probably positive attitude and leadership,” Gerald Johnson, Senior said. “He’s always encouraging other teammates to get going every day in practice, no matter how cold it is, what the standards are. He’s just a great guy to be around. Even in practice, he is 100% with all of his routes and they are always full sprinted. No matter what he is in the gym every week and he’s getting the team riled up to lift weights and is a really good leader.

“Obviously he is going to give 110%, that’s his character,” Jacobson said. “That’s what he’s going to do and it’s going to spread through our team with that.”

Nelson’s success this season was only made possible by the work he put in behind closed doors.

“I think a big part of that is our offseason and our team really worked well in offseason and put the grind in every day,” Philip Nelson, Junior said. “We came in we worked out with Advantage and that’s really helped and the season just shows and proves how much that pays off.”

“His attitude is great and he has worked super hard,” Johnson said. “I’m good buddies with him and I’ve gotten to be good buddies with him over the past few years. He’s a really good as a wide receiver, obviously, and just a good team player and a good kid all around.”

“Well the biggest thing is his work ethic,” Jacobson said. “He’s been able to prepare himself in the offseason for this season and it is really paying off now. Like I said, he’s got a tremendous work ethic and it’s paying off for him.”

With Nelson leading the way, the Miners have big goals for this season and beyond.

“Obviously goal is a State Championship but I don’t know it’s just fun being with my buddies and hitting people, ” Nelson said.

“I have put all of this work into this program and it’s a good feeling to know that when I am leaving and heading up to up to college that he’s going to be a good leader for this program next year,” Johnson said. “I know that he’s going to do what is best for the team to win as many games for this program as possible.”