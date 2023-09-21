NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Norway Knights are a team on the rise.

After falling in their season opener, Norway is winners of three straight with no signs of slowing down.

“It started off rough with a loss to Lake-Linden at home,” said Senior, Wyatt Spade. “Looking back, it really lit a fire under us and helped us come out to practice and really have a focus.”

“Our season has been going pretty good,” said Junior, Carter Cazzola. “We lost that first game but after that we’re kind of crushing teams. So, I think we feel pretty good about our season.”

Norway’s most recent victory against Forest Park might be their most impressive on the year. The Knights topped the Trojans, 40-6, handing them their first loss of the season.

Norway head coach Scott Popp says he’s proud of the way his team played but knows there is room for improvement.

“In the first half of the Forest Park game we had a lot of turnovers, said Norway head coach, Scott Popp. “We were beating ourselves in the first half. Seeing them overcome those in the second half, do their assignments that they’re supposed to do, that was great to see out of the kids.”

“I’ve been happy about it but there’s always room for improvement,” said Spade. “There’s always things that can be done better, offensively and defensively. So, still a lot of work to be done.”

A big key to the Knight success has been the play of running back, Wyatt Spade. Against the Trojans, the senior finished with 11 carries for 82 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He was also a big threat in the Knights passing game finishing with 6 catching for 116 yards and another score.

“He’s our main receiver but we throw him in the backfield with Ian (Popp),” said Coach Popp. “When he’s out receiving, you just got to throw the ball up. As you see the highlights and the reels each week, he’s going up over the top of the defender so he can get up there pretty good.”

“I mean, yeah that’s the goal, every time you see the ball coming your way, or every time you get a handoff, the goal is to get into the end zone,” said Spade.

Spade also makes a big impact on the defensive side of the football. Against the Trojans, he finished with eight tackles and two interceptions.

“On defense, he’s strong,” said Popp. “That’s one thing he put in during the offseason in the weight room, just the preseason workouts that he had, he wanted to be stronger on the defense and he’s a presence on the defensive end.”

One thing that separates Spade on the field is speed that you cannot teach.

“He’s the fastest kid on the field,” said Coach Popp. “You know, I’d put him up against any team that we’re facing that he’s the fastest kid no matter what. With 8-man speed is the name of the game because there is less people on the field and more open space,” said Popp. “It’s just hard to catch up to him.”

“I mean, it’s nice for catching an edge or hitting the hole,” said Spade. “When you can beat kids there it really leaves a lot of opportunities to get quite a few extra yards.”

Back on track, the Knights players are focused and determined to accomplish big goals they set during the offseason.

“Win a state chip, you know?,” Said Cazzola. “We’ve been talking about it since December. That’s what it is, we all want to win a state chip.”

Spade is one of a handful of seniors hoping to leave a winning legacy behind when it’s all said and done.

“Both of my other brothers came here,” said Spade. “There’s a lot of people that I know who’ve came here and played football here. So, I just want to carry on the legacy and hopefully do Norway well.”

Spade and the rest of the Knights will look to make it four straight victories this Friday when they host Bessemer.

“We been hit with injuries early this year and we want to stay healthy and just execute,” said Popp. “Just make sure the we’re executing everything perfect.”