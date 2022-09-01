Munising, Mich. (WJMN) – If there is one word to describe Jacob Mattson playing style, it would be:

“Agressive,” said Matt Mattson, the head coach for Munising. “Yeah, he’s an agressive player.”

“He’s crazy aggressive,” said Kane Nebel, a senior quarterback for Munising. “He loves making the big hit.”

“I like to hit people,” said Jacob Mattson. “I fly to the ball and I’m really good at defense if I’d say so myself. You hear the saying, ‘defense wins championships,’ and that’s why I love defense because I’m good at it.”

Not only does Mattson seek contact, he’ll make it know when he hits you. His physcial style of play is a tone setter for the mustang’s defense.

“First couple plays of the game he’s almost always the first one making a hit,” said Nebel. “He’s not afraid to start a game. The nerves are always pretty much out for him, he’s ready to just make a play.”

“He bring some fire to use on the field,” said coach Mattson. “He is definitely one of our vocal leaders. He brings a little spirit to the game. We have a couple of other great leaders but a couple of them are a little bit quiet. Jake is not quiet, so he brings that excitement to our team.”

Last season, Mattson helped lead the orange and black to a 7-3 overall recorded while being named to the UPSSA All-U.P. first team as a linebacker and was name to the All-State team. Despite those accolades, Mattson continued to work through the summer.

“You know, he’s put on some size,” said coach Mattson. “Last year he was about 172lbs, this year I think he’s around 202-203lbs, somewhere in there. So, he’s put on some good weight. he was a load at 170 and he’s a little bit bigger this year. So, his speed has also gone up, vertical has gone up. He had a nice summer with advantage sports and I just think he’s ready to roll.”

Jacob Mattson who is a three year varsity player will have one more opportunity to play for his coach who just happens to be his dad.

“Sometimes it’s tough because you still want to be dad,” said coach Mattson. “I have enough kids and I’ve coached long enough that we do a pretty good job. He knows when I’m dad and he knows when I’m coach. It puts a little more pressure on it because

Jacob Mattson say’s his biggest motivation will be to give his father a season to remember.

“He’ll probably kill me when he hears this but my dad’s been coaching since he got out of high school and I think he deserves somethings special,” said Mattson. “I hope to give that to him.”