HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – There is no secret formula for success for the Hancock Bulldogs, but returning a majority of their production from last year certainly helps.

“Well I think early on our experience helped us win a lot of games,” said Ward Helakoski, the head coach for the Bulldogs. “We have four seniors that have played a lot of basketball and a fifth senior that comes off the bench and does well. I think the others ones have grown and I think that has been a key.”

Thanks to strong senior leadership and an improving surrounding cast, the Bulldogs have proven to be one of the best teams in the U.P. this season.

“We kind of go by what I call, ‘Bulldog CPR,'” said Helakoski. “That’s the character drives the process and the process drives results.”

The results are impressive. The Bulldogs currently sit at 16-1 on the season, first in their conference standings with wins over talented teams, like Negaunee, Calumet, and a big ‘Wing-Ding’ win over rival Houghton – a favorite moment for a lot of the players on the team.

“We played really good defense,” said Maari Brey, a senior guard for Hancock. “We were strong on the defense. We didn’t really finish a lot of lay ups but we pulled through with the win.”

“I think they’re pretty gritty,” said Helakoski. “I think they’re a good Keweenaw Peninsula SISU group. I think they demonstrate that in their lives. They work on and off the court. They have jobs, they make their own money. They’re pretty extraordinary with their work ethic.”

“We always just come into every game working hard,” said Cassie Pietila, a senior forward for the Bulldogs. “No matter what the score is we’re always fighting to the end.”

Helakoski loves seeing the resiliency of the team. He also makes sure they remember to have some fun.

“We’re all a really close group of girls,” said Kaisa Salani, a senior for the Bulldogs. “So, just having fun each game and not focusing too hard on results and more on the process.”

“They’re not the most ‘RA-RA’ bunch, so just trying to bring a little extra fun to them and be silly for them. I know sometimes they think I’m acting a fool but I’m really not acting,” said Helakoski.

The Bulldogs were voted #1 in the latest UPSSA High School Basketball poll and it’s a target they welcome with open arms.

“I think we just have to stay the course with what has worked for us,” said Helakoski. “When you have success, you get targeted, but we’re going to enjoy the pressure. We’ve had success all year and I don’t know why we wouldn’t expect it again.”

While the recognition is appreciated, this team’s focus is not on a ranking, but a goal they set prior to the start of the season.

“Win districts,” said Brey. “The seniors this year, we haven’t won a district yet so it would be nice to win one.”