LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – The competition level has been ramping up at Lake Linden Hubbell as the Lakes prepare for the upcoming 2022 season.

“We’re very competitive,” said Brett Gervais, the head coach for Lake Liden-Hubbell. “They’re not settling for failure and I never wanted that to be a standard here. We have always had a successful football team and I want it to stay that way and they need to see it that. We’ve even talked about teams in the past, watched film from years ago of what we used to do on the field, and try to bring back that pride in the football program. We had a really good summer. We started a program to get the kids back in the weight room. Doing leadership things like reading to little kids and just being involved in the community. So, I think we have a lot of support in our small town.”

The bar has been raised for the Lakes after a strong 2021 campaign. The team went 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Great Lakes West Conference.

“I would say they have a higher expectation, at least this year they do,” said Gervais. “I want them to live up to that and to feel that pressure that they should play well. They should feel like they need to have a good practice every single time and not settle for 2nd place or 3rd place. They need to play like they’re the best, practice like they’re the best and that’s kind of been the message.”

The Lakes return only three seniors and will be relying heavily on their junior class to produce. One junior who is looking for a big year is quarterback, Danny Marcotte.

“He has one year under his belt and he’s had a really good camp so far honestly,” said Gervais. “He’s matured a little bit more, he’s more poised, and even the entire sophomore and soon-to-be junior class, they’ve matured a lot. Our other senior captains, James Milkey and Kirby Koskela, they’ve done a nice job as well.”

Our team has a lot of skill this year and I think we can make a deep playoff run if we play well and stay healthy,” said Marcotte. “We have a new offense this year and I really like our offense now. You know, Lake Linden we usually just run the ball and pound the ball consistently.”

“I really like how much more passing we do and how much more spread out we are,” said Milkey. “In 8-Man there’s a lot more open field because there are fewer people. So, that helps a lot when you’re more spread out.”

Depth is a big focal point for the Lakes who fought through a handful of injuries last season. They will need contribution from everyone in order to compete against the top 8-man teams in the U.P.

“Injuries last year played a big role in our season,” said Gervais. “It happens to everybody and it’s going to happen to us again at some point. So, just having the next guy up. We need to have depth where the 11-12th guy needs to be as good as the guy starting in front of them.”

Lake Linden – Hubbell opens up their season this Friday at home against Carney Nadeau.