ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether it be on game day or in practice, the Ishpeming Hematites always bring the intensity.

“It’s hard to mimic what we’re doing if you don’t play this style,” said Head Coach Ryan Reichel. “We’re hoping that even against really good teams that the fourth quarter their legs get a little more tired because their not accustomed to playing at this intensity level. Our practices are going to be harder than some of the games we have just because we want that competition every day and the game are just a snippet of what we did in practice.”

The Hematites thrive playing a up-tempo style. The more chaotic, the better.

“I’m very, very happy with where we’re at,” said Ishpeming Head Coach Ryan Reichel. “Just from the standpoint of our effort level. Top to bottom we are really pushing each other. You can see it when we get into our game because most teams are averaging a little over 30 turnovers a game against us.”

While the Hematites welcome the chaos, Reichel says the biggest challenge for him has been teaching his team to control their aggression.

“The refing has been great,” said Reichel. “They’ve been calling a lot of fouling on us because we’re fouling. The film study there is teaching them how to close down on traps not just trying to grab the ball out of their hands. Offensively, we don’t have much in, we’re trying to play a little more read and react. Just getting the ball moving. Finding the right people at the right time and spatial awareness. Those are things that we work on daily and hopefully by game 22 we’re going to be ready and it’s going to be primed in.”

Ishpeming senior Jenna Maki returns to help lead the charge. Maki is playing in her fourth year at the varsity level and has proven she can score with the best of them.

A focus for Maki in her final year in the blue and white is becoming a better facilitator as she moves from the point to the shooting guard.

“I think she’s got an AARP card for being on the varsity for so many years,” said Reichel. “Jenna has taken a bigger stride as a leader and a more willing passer. Her scoring is going up because she’s trusting her teammates on the floor. She’s starting to think like I do. When you’re with a player for four years they better start thinking like you. Especially, as a point guard. As a guard they’re your quarterback. So, we try to make sure that we have the mental toughness, they start to think like you, they start to make little adjustment within the team that I don’t always have to bark out. It’s fun to see that growth as a young athlete. You’re kind of proud. You’re like, ‘alright, she gets it.'”

“Going to the Breslin, that’s obviously what I want to do the most,” said Maki. “I was always a player where I was like, ‘oh, I want to hit 1,000 points’ and all of this. This year, honestly, I just want to go far with my team. We’re a very selfless team this year and I feel like we all just want to go far for each other.”

Another player with a gift for scoring the basketball is sophomore Janessa Eagle. Last year, Eagle was one of a pair of freshman to burst onto the scene and become an instant difference maker for the Hematites. Reichel says Eagle has shown tremendous growth entering year two.

“She’s more coachable,” said Reichel. “It’s not like she wasn’t un-coachable. She’s starting to listen and understand that, you know, coach does have a rhyme and reason. I always call it ‘Coach’s College’ or ‘Point Guard College’ all of the time and they laugh at me but I’ve been coached up. I played at the other levels and I’m trying to give her information that makes her more successful and she’s starting to adapt to it.”

“He has this thing called ‘Ryan’s Point Guard College,’ said Eagle. “Every time I’m doing something wrong he’s like, ‘Welcome to Ryan’s Point Guard College.” It’s when to not pick up the ball and just things that he says that are of value to point guards.”

After finding her footing as a freshman, sophomore Mya Hemmer is developing into a force in the paint for the Hematites.

“Last year, she was a tall girl and a little clumsy like a dear that was fresh out of the womb,” said Reichel. ” This year she’s able to dribble bust out and make dribble drives and we’re able to incorporate things within our offense for her to take people off the dribble and also post up. You don’t see a lot of that in U.P. basketball, you know, a 6’2″ girl that can play inside out and kind of do everything you want as a player.”

“Coming into the game I try to bring a lot of energy,” said Hemmer. “Cheering people on and getting good looks for people, getting the rebounds and just playing my heart out I guess.”

“Mya is a big unit in the post,” said senior guard Jenna Maki. “On defense, she’s crazy and on our fast-breaks she can get down the court in like two seconds.”

While the trio of Maki, Eagle, and Hemmer provide a lot of the scoring production for Ishpeming, the Hematites have a deep roster filled with talented role players.

“When you get depth, it’s nice because it creates competition during practice,” said Reichel. “The line ups are going to change sporadically throughout the year and it’s not going to be the same starting five. It’s a good problem to have. We’re never really in foul trouble when you can play ten people each night.

“Everyone on our team is very athletic and can move really well,” said Hemmer. “Everyone on this team I think can score. We have a lot of options down in the paint and on the perimeter, a lot of good shooters and ball-handlers.”

The Hematites will need everyone on their roster to be at their best if they want to reach their goals they set this season.

“This team does have endless potential,” said Reichel. “We’re deep, we’re tall and we have good guards. At the end of the day, you still have to put the ball in the basket and defend hard. So, if we stay humble, stay focused and continue to work as a team I think the world is our and we can do what we want. But, there will be lumps in the road and they know that. We want to get better everyday and I think this group is ready to step up to the challenge.”

The Hematites are back in action on January 4th when they host Hancock. Tip off for the game is set for 7:15ET.