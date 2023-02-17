NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee’s Gavin Saunders scored 38 points and hit a clutch three late to send the Miners into overtime against Marquette. Negaunee sealed the deal in the extra frame winning the game, 78 to 67.
