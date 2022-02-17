ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – If there is one word to describe Yoopers it would be passionate. Passionate about the Upper Peninsula, passionate about the rich history and traditions that have lasted the test of time and Yoopers are definitely passionate about their favorite sports teams.

Scott Tuttila was one passionate fan. Passionate about both the Negaunee and Ishpeming Athletic programs. An ultimate superfan that was always decked out in team gear from head to toe, never missed a game, and could always be found on his unofficial assigned spot in the gymnasium.

“Toots was always in a good mood, smiling, happy, loved life, loved being at the games and cheering everybody on,” Tamara Doney, Dean of Students at Ishpeming Middle and High School said. “You know he lived every day as everybody should. Happy and giving back”

Tuttila could always be found in his special seat, taking in all of the action.

“Scott would sit on that front row bench and when he was wearing his Hematite hat, it was full of the buttons of the student-athletes and so that is what made him so special is he would just cheer on all the student-athletes, and whether he knew them or was a relative of them, it didn’t matter,” Doney said. “He wanted their button on his hat and he cheered them on.”

During last week’s cross-town rivalry match between the Negaunee Miners and the Ishpeming Hematites, special shirts filled the Ishpeming Gymnasium.

“So the shirt design is Scott Tuttila, ‘Toots’ as a cartoon character almost like a comic book and so if you look at the shirts, you’ll see that it kind of represents that with him yelling ‘Go Hematites! Go Miners!’ He was like the coach on the bench of every gym,” Doney said. “So the shirts also states that it’s ‘Coach Toots’ and that’s what we went with and it worked out really well!

It was a way for both programs to honor ‘Toots’ who was there for all of the wins and never left through all of the losses.

“The proceeds of the shirts are going to both the Negaunee Booster Club and the Ishpeming Booster Club,” Doney said. “We are dividing the funds evenly between the two schools. The family, I got in touch with them to make sure if they needed the money for funeral costs or anything like that. At the time, they did not and they said give it to those schools give it back to the schools. That’s what Toots would want so that’s what was decided.”