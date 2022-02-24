MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Chants of ‘U.S.A!’ Filled Barb Crill Gymnasium Thursday night to welcome home Winter Games gold medalist, Nick Baumgartner.

“It feels good there’s a lot of hard work that goes into that and I’m just hoping that my story can help inspire kids around here so we can get more stories like mine out of the U.P,” said Baumgartner, an Iron River native.

Baumgartner is still getting used to his newfound fame since his return from Beijing.

“Anytime I go anywhere, I mean, the number of people that want pictures, want to say hi, want an autograph, it’s different it was never that crazy,” said Baumgartner. “Now every day it’s a little bit more, and a little bit more. I’m liking it.”

Baumgartner attributes his resiliency on the world’s biggest stage to his Yooper roots.

“We’re different up here,” said Baumgartner. “We’re different people and I’m just so honored and proud to be a Yooper and to bring this home after 17 years to share this with this community. Man, it’s a dream come true and I’m honored.”

So what’s next for this Yooper hero?

“I’m going to focus on World Championships in a year,” said Baumgartner. “So, I’ll do the same kind of season that I did last year or last offseason. I’m going to work my tail off, but I’m not going to focus on four years from now for another Olympics. We’re going to do one year at a time and listen to my body, family and go from there.”

