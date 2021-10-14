Lots of movement after some pivotal games for some teams. Check out the Sports Zone Team Football Rankings for Week 7! Sponsored by: 41 Lumber
Latest Stories
- Marquette’s Haunted Hayride kicks off 13th year of scares
- In The Zone: Munising’s Peramaki twins prove to be double trouble
- GOTW Preview: Bark River-Harris looking towards their biggest challenge this season in a talented Westwood Team
- Sports Zone Football Team Rankings (10/14/21)
- Coach’s Corner: Negaunee’s Paul Jacobson talks on close victory over Gladstone