Sports Zone Football Team Rankings (10/14/21)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Seven years removed from his time in Green Bay, you can still find former Packer Brandon Bostick on the sidelines. Except this time, he’s coaching youth football in Arizona.

It’s something Bostick was nervous about doing – not calling plays on the sidelines, but reaching out to his former teammate James Jones. Bostick saw Jones coaching youth football in Arizona and thought it would be a great opportunity for him.