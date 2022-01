Check out these players that were In the Zone this week!

Girls Basketball

Marybeth Halonen (Calumet) – 16 points

Isabella Herbert (Hancock) – 16 points

Alyssa Hill (Negaunee) – 18 points

Bailey Corconan (Munising) – 24 points

Kennedy Olson (Menominee) – 17 points

Boys Basketball

Michael Peterson (Norway) – 24 points

Cooper Conway (Menominee) – 20 points

Jerry Lee Laford (Carney-Nadeau) – 24 points

Oskar Kangas (Iron Mountain) – 27 points

Matthew Dutcher (West Iron County) – 19 points