Stephenson proud to be a part of the ‘Painting the Peninsula Pink’ game

STEPHENSON, Mich (WJMN) – When the Stephenson Eagles take the field this Saturday against the Gogebic Miners they will be playing for much more than a victory.

The game is a part of the Superior Health Foundation’s “Painting the Peninsula Pink’ campaign.

A fundraiser will be held during the course of the game to raise money with the proceeds going to the Superior Health Foundation’s Breast Health Fund which covers out-of-pocket expenses for people in the U.P. who are battling breast cancer.

The players, coaches, cheerleaders, and fans will be decked out in pink gear on Saturday in support of the fundraiser.

“Hearing that makes me very proud to be a part of that,” said Logan Carlson, the head coach for Stephenson. “That’s a big thing and it has touched a lot of families throughout the team. So, I know these guys are going to be excited to not only be in the spotlight but to be able to play in that ‘Pink” game.”

Stephenson head coach Logan Carlson knows firsthand the impact cancer can have on families.

“My mother-in-law just passed away this last year from breast cancer. So, I mean this hits the whole team hard. We’re a pretty big family, so anytime that happens to any of us, we all band together. It just affects so many people, it’s not just one, it’s not just the family of the football team, it’s the entire community. As I said, this makes us very proud to be able to play in it.”

Senior running back, Canaan Elson, will be taking the field in honor of his mother.

“Recently, I got the news that my mom got cancer and it’s not the best thing. I don’t want anybody to have to go through that. So, I’m kind of happy that we’re doing this and hopefully it raises enough money and helps people get through things.”

This won’t be the first time Elson has shown his support for breast cancer awareness.

“Last year, I actually dyed my hair pink for breast cancer,” said “Canaan Nelson, a senior for Stephenson. “Some people looked at me weird but I think it’s just nice to go out there and support people.”

And just like the sport of football, no one person can do it alone.

“Everybody is always on my back. I mean, I had to skip out on one practice and the whole team came forward and gave me a hug and they offered any help at all to give gas money to drive my mom down to the surgeries. They’re always there for me and it’s just the best thing ever to have people behind my back.”

The Local 3 Game of the Week between the Stephenson Eagles and Gogebic Miners will kick off this Saturday at 1 pm eastern.

To take part in the silent auction see below:

