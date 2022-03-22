MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Menominee Maroons are Breslin Bound for the boy’s basketball state semifinals. The Maroons are looking to fundraise to help pay for their trip to East Lansing.

If you would like to help support the Maroons get to the Breslin Center in East Lansing for their game this Thursday, CLICK HERE.

Also Menominee Maroons fan bus to East Lansing information: Leaving at 1:00 am CDT Thursday morning. Cost as of now $115. Without donations, it will be down and back (no hotel). Call 906-863-7814 Ext 5400 if you would like a seat on this bus.

Latest Posts