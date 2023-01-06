CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Jim Crawford embodied the spirit of hockey in the Copper Country.

“Jim first and foremost, taught you the value of hard work,” said Dan Giachino, the head coach for the Calumet Hockey team.

Jim Crawford’s life revolved around the sport of hockey. His playing journey brought him to the Upper Peninsula, specifically to Calumet a town with an unrivaled hockey history.

“He came here from Canada to play for the Chiefs,” said Giachino. “Obviously, he was a very successful hockey player there during that short time with the Chiefs.”

Giachino, knew Crawford his whole life and says he couldn’t get enough of the sport.

“Jim from the time I can remember was always a very hockey-centric person,” said Dan Giachino. “He loved hockey. He loved being around hockey whether it be professional hockey, college hockey, he would consume hockey every single day if he possibly could.”

After a successful playing career it was only natural that Crawford transitioned to teaching the game he dedicated his life to. Crawford spent 31 years as the head coach of the Calumet Hockey program where he cemented himself as one of the game’s most ardent supporters, and one of the game’s premier coaches.

“Growing up my brother played for him and then I got the opportunity in high school to play for him as well. As I began my coaching career I got a chance to coach with him as well. So, that was a pretty neat transition of things for me.”

“Every kid that came through the program you didn’t play if you didn’t work. He took the talent that was here and he got that talent to work hard and work cohesively and turned the program that was a program that was respected through out the state and obviously had a ton of success with it.

Crawford made sure no opponent would out-work the Copper Kings and for over three decades rarely did a team do so. During Crawford’s tenure which spanned the mid-eighties through the early 2000’s, he compiled an overall record of 533-270-20 placing him third all-time for wins in MHSAA history.

The Copper Kings won six state championships in that time. No other coach in MHSAA history has won more titles in any sport.

“It took a few years and that success started happening in the late 80’s, said Giachino. “You could see that there was a build up there for a few year’s of improvement through the program. That first group that came through in the early 90’s I was fortunate to see a lot of it. One of my older brothers played on the 92′ state championship team so I kind of saw that evolution on how our program transitioned to being a really good program to being a really high end program.

Crawford was inducted into the Lindsay Hall of Fame in 2011, the UP Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, and the CHS Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Calumet Colosseum, the oldest hockey venue in North America, is a monument to the game of hockey. the walls tell of a rich history of the game and its importance to Calumet. Ancient photographs, antique equipment, teams of years past, all share the walls with the greatest coach to ever take the ice in this shrine to the Copper Country’s game.

“Throughout the building there’s pictures,” said Giachino. “He was a fixture here for 31 years. When you’re there somewhere that long and have that much success it’s hard not to have that presence in a building like this.”

It’s also where you can find the current Copper Kings leaning on the same core value of hard work that the program’s foundation was built on.

“We may do things slightly different than what was done in the 90’s and early 2000’s. Some of that is just the progression of the game and some of that is just different coaching styles, but the one, in my opinion, the one hallmark that we have as a program.”

This year’s team wearing decals with the initials “J.C.” to honor their late head coach.

“It was an idea from our partners there in Hancock,” said Giachino. “We had the ‘Copper Island Classic’ games which actually got rescheduled on us here which got put before Christmas. With him passing away right before that they had contacted me and asked if they would get some stickers if that would be appropriate and I said that’s a great idea for us to commemorate him for the season and the history that he brought to the program.”