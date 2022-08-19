CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Forest Park Trojans fought their way to an 8-3 record in 2021 under first-year head coach, Brain Fabbri. Despite ending the season near the top of the Great Lakes- West conference the Trojans entered training camp unsatisfied.

“I’m just trying to drill home that last year was last year,” said Fabbri. “We had a decent record, but we had four or five ‘coin flip’ games where we could have been on the other end of it. So, make sure they realize that last year was a good year, it was fun, but that’s the past and this year everything is different and everything starts clean and a lot of those games could go the other way. So, we just got to mentally prepare for the grind.

Forest Park returns a strong and battle-tested group in 2022 after finding much of their success last season leaning on underclassmen.

“We have a good senior class,” said Fabbri. “We have 7-8 guys and most of them have played before and they have come up from freshman up the ranks. They’ve paid their dues and they’re ready to be the seniors now, the leaders. We had 4-5 freshmen last year that started and played good minutes. They’re sophomores looking like juniors or seniors. So, definitely good experience and looking forward to what they do on the field this year.”

When asked about who has been stepping up as a leader for the team, Fabbri was quick to reply with one of his proven seniors, Sam McKissack. McKissack was named to the All-U.P. Dream Team last season after a breakout junior season.

“One name that comes to mind is Sam McKissic,” said Fabbri. “Last year, he came onto the scene as a junior and never really was a featured back before he came onto the scene. He worked really hard for us, had some gaudy numbers, some good games. A team player, he’ll do anything we ask, run the ball, throw the ball, catch the ball, tackle, punt, it didn’t matter. He’s one of those kids that you can rely on.”

“As a leader. he’s very good because he’s always encouraging people on,” said Kevin Giuliani, a sophomore tight end and guard for Forest Park. “He’s a really good athlete, basketball, football, track, everything. In track he did amazing but in football, he’s very fast and nobody can really stop him. Yeah, he’s a really good leader.”

“I like leading the team,” said McKissack. “They like me as a leader too I think. I’ll push them as long as they push me. If they’re pushing me I’ll become better and as long as I’m pushing them it’ll go to a good place.”

While MicKissic may get some well-earned attention, every player on the Forest Park roster will be key in order for the team to that next step. With just 8 players on the field at one time, mistakes are magnified and the room for error narrows.

“We rely on guys that do things that they aren’t used to doing,” said Fabbri. “There is a lot more open space, a lot of one on one situations. You know, you’ll have a guy in place on defense but he’s got to make that one-on-one tackle. There are not ten other guys that are coming to help him, there are seven but they narrow the field a little bit but there is still a lot of room out there. Offensively, a guy will play quarterback one play and be a guard the next play. They’ve been buying into it. They believe in the system and that’s what helps us.”

The Forest Park system is something that hasn’t changed since the 1970s. As teams move towards more of an open style of play, the Trojans attack with a more traditional style.

“We’re going to be a tough, hard-nosed team,” said Fabbri. “We’re not going to ‘wow’ too many people. Our philosophies are going to stay the same. We’re going to do the little things right. We’re going to get our fundamentals down and we’re going to go from there. We’re not going to light up the scoreboard every week. There is a chance to, but we’d rather play in an 8-0 game, or a 16-8 game if we can rather than a game in the 60s.”

“Running. We always run the ball,” said Mckissack. “We’re kind of a powerful team. We’ll smack it in the team’s face every time and I hope it works this year. It has worked in the past so why change it?”

Forest Park kicks off their season on August 26th at home against Stephenson.