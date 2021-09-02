#Top3on3: Top 3 plays of week one

High School Sports Zone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Local 3 High School Sports Zone top 3 plays of week one sponsored by Recycle 906.

  1. Calumet’s Dryden Nelson dives for the Pylon.
  2. Brayden Lee of L’anse takes a seat while catching a TD.
  3. Marquette’s David Eberhard bobbles but doesn’t break.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories