#Top3on3: Top 3 plays of week one High School Sports Zone by: Jake Durant Posted: Sep 2, 2021 / 09:43 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 2, 2021 / 10:20 PM EDT The Local 3 High School Sports Zone top 3 plays of week one sponsored by Recycle 906. Calumet’s Dryden Nelson dives for the Pylon.Brayden Lee of L’anse takes a seat while catching a TD.Marquette’s David Eberhard bobbles but doesn’t break. Latest Posts GAME OF THE WEEK: North Central at Norway Player Spotlight: Desmond Mullen bringing electric playmaking to Marquette ‘That’s not yours!’ High school softball player chases down thief between games Sports Zone Football Team Rankings (9/2/21) #Top3on3: Top 3 plays of week one