#Top3on3 Top Plays for Week 13

High School Sports Zone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s #Top3on3 plays include all a score from U.P. Dream Team E.J. Suggitt doing what he does best, the dangerous ‘Zach’ duo out of Westwood air it out to get the Patriots on the board, and a huge play by Alex Naser that helps secure the Jets spot in the State Championship game.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories