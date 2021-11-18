Top3on3 Top Plays for Week 13

This week’s #Top3on3 plays include all a score from U.P. Dream Team E.J. Suggitt doing what he does best, the dangerous ‘Zach’ duo out of Westwood air it out to get the Patriots on the board, and a huge play by Alex Naser that helps secure the Jets spot in the State Championship game.
