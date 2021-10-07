#Top3On3: Top Plays of Week 6 High School Sports Zone by: Haley Schoengart Posted: Oct 7, 2021 / 09:12 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 7, 2021 / 09:12 PM EDT Check out our top 3 plays of week six of the high school football season! These plays were so good – like your favorite song – we had to put these on repeat. It’s all thanks to Recycle 906! Latest Stories How weather played a factor in the Peshtigo Fire 150 years later Hometown Heroes: Protecting the lives of all citizens When can my kid get vaccinated? Here’s what we know A survivor’s story and the community that helped her Superior Health Wednesday: How planned giving can leave a lasting legacy