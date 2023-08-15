The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association has announced the addition of a weekly volleyball poll and annual volleyball awards which will begin this upcoming fall season.

Previously, the UPSSA released a poll and yearly awards for only football and girls and boys basketball.

This is the first time the UPSSA has done awards for U.P. Volleyball. All selections and awards will be announced in mid to late November 2023.

The first poll will come out Division 1-3 and Division 4 on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 and will run weekly through Tuesday, October 31st, 2023.

Stats for only regular season games that count. No invitational stats will be used in the selection process.

There will be the following awards:

Dream Team – All Divisions

2 Outside Hitters

2 Middle Hitters

2 Setters

1 Libero/ Defensive Specialist

3 Athletes which can be any position or someone who plays multiple positions.

First Team – Division 1-3

2 Outside Hitters

2 Middle Hitters

2 Setters

1 Libero/ Defensive Specialist

3 Athletes which can be any position or someone who plays multiple positions

First Team – Division 4

2 Outside hitters

2 Middle Hitters

2 Setters

1 Libero/ Defensive Specialist

3 Athletes which can be any position or someone who plays multiple positions

Any players with 2 or more votes special mention

1 vote honorable mention

Special Awards

Division 1-3 Team of the year

Division 4 Team of the year

Division 1-3 Coach of the year

Division 4 Coach of the year

Division 1-3 offensive player of the year

Division 4 offensive player of the year

Division 1-3 defensive player of the year

Division 4 offensive player of the year

1 Miss U.P. Volleyball Division 1-4 must be selected from the Dream Team