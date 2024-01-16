Boys
Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (5) 9-0
2. Kingsford 10-1
2. Menominee 8-1
4. Marquette 6-3
5. Jeffers 10-1
Others receiving votes: Ishpeming (8-3), Negaunee (9-4).
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (5) 6-2
2. Munising 8-3
2. Pickford 8-1
4. Forest Park 6-2
5. Norway 6-3
Others receiving votes: Ironwood (5-3).
Girls
Division 1-3
1. Negaunee (5) 9-1
2. Sault Ste. Marie 4-2
3. Houghton 6-3
4. Westwood 4-3
4. Bark River-Harris 8-1
Others receiving votes: Gladstone (5-3), West Iron County (4-3).
Division 4
1. Ishpeming (5) 6-0
2. St. Ignace 8-1
3. Lake Linden-Hubbell 9-0
4. Ironwood 9-1 5
5. Baraga 7-3
5. Munising 7-0
Others receiving votes: Ewen-Trout Creek (6-2).