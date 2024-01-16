Boys

Division 1-3

1. Iron Mountain (5) 9-0 

2. Kingsford 10-1 

2. Menominee 8-1 

4. Marquette 6-3 

5. Jeffers 10-1

Others receiving votes: Ishpeming (8-3), Negaunee (9-4).

Division 4

1. St. Ignace (5) 6-2 

2. Munising 8-3 

2. Pickford 8-1 

4. Forest Park 6-2 

5. Norway 6-3 

Others receiving votes: Ironwood (5-3).

Girls

Division 1-3

1. Negaunee (5) 9-1 

2. Sault Ste. Marie 4-2 

3. Houghton 6-3 

4. Westwood 4-3 

4. Bark River-Harris 8-1

Others receiving votes: Gladstone (5-3), West Iron County (4-3). 

Division 4

1. Ishpeming (5) 6-0

2. St. Ignace 8-1 

3. Lake Linden-Hubbell 9-0 

4. Ironwood 9-1 5 

5. Baraga 7-3 

5. Munising 7-0 

Others receiving votes: Ewen-Trout Creek (6-2).