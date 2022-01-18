U.P. Poll
Boys
Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Menominee (4) 7-1 20 1
2. Escanaba 6-2 15 2
3. Kingsford 5-1 12 3
4. Westwood 6-1 7 4
5. Jeffers 7-0 6 5
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 5-0 18 1
2. North Central (1) 8-0 15 T2
2. Rudyard (1) 5-0 15 T2
4. Munising 7-0 8 4
5. Wakefield-Marenisco 5-1 2 –
5. Norway 5-2 2 –
Girls
Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Calumet (4) 7-0 20 1
2. Houghton 10-0 14 2
3. Sault Ste. Marie 8-3 13 3
4. St. Ignace 5-2 9 4
5. Westwood 5-2 3 5
Others receiving votes: Hancock (7-2) 1.
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Baraga (3) 8-1 18 3
2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 6-1 16 1
3. Pickford 5-0 10 4
4. Rudyard 3-2 9 2
5. North Dickinson 6-2 5 –
Others receiving votes: Ewen-Trout Creek (5-2) 2.