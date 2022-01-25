U.P. Poll

Boys

Division 1-3

Record Pts Last

1. Menominee (4) 9-1 20 1

2. Escanaba 6-3 14 2

2. Kingsford 7-1 14 3

4. Jeffers 7-1 5 5

5. Westwood 6-2 4 4

Others receiving votes: Negaunee (7-3) 2, Marquette (2-3) 1.

Division 4

Record Pts Last

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 7-0 18 1

1. Rudyard (2) 8-0 18 T2

3. North Central 9-1 12 T2

4. Munising 9-1 7 4

5. Wakefield-Marenisco 6-1 4 T5

Others receiving votes: Norway (6-3) 1.

Girls

Division 1-3

Record Pts Last

1. Calumet (4) 9-0 20 1

2. Houghton 11-1 14 2

3. Sault Ste. Marie 8-3 13 3

4. St. Ignace 8-2 9 4

5. Hancock 9-2 2 –

5. Negaunee 10-4 2 –

Division 4

Record Pts Last

1. Baraga (3) 10-1 19 1

2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 8-1 17 2

3. Pickford 6-1 11 3

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 6-3 4 –

4. Rudyard 3-3 4 4

4. North Dickinson 7-3 4 5

Others receiving votes: Munising (7-1) 1.

