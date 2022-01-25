U.P. Poll
Boys
Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Menominee (4) 9-1 20 1
2. Escanaba 6-3 14 2
2. Kingsford 7-1 14 3
4. Jeffers 7-1 5 5
5. Westwood 6-2 4 4
Others receiving votes: Negaunee (7-3) 2, Marquette (2-3) 1.
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (2) 7-0 18 1
1. Rudyard (2) 8-0 18 T2
3. North Central 9-1 12 T2
4. Munising 9-1 7 4
5. Wakefield-Marenisco 6-1 4 T5
Others receiving votes: Norway (6-3) 1.
Girls
Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Calumet (4) 9-0 20 1
2. Houghton 11-1 14 2
3. Sault Ste. Marie 8-3 13 3
4. St. Ignace 8-2 9 4
5. Hancock 9-2 2 –
5. Negaunee 10-4 2 –
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Baraga (3) 10-1 19 1
2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 8-1 17 2
3. Pickford 6-1 11 3
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 6-3 4 –
4. Rudyard 3-3 4 4
4. North Dickinson 7-3 4 5
Others receiving votes: Munising (7-1) 1.