U.P. Poll

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The boys’ team in Iron Mountain and girls’ team in Negaunee ran away with the vote this week in the UPSSA High School Basketball Poll. Both teams received unanimous votes from the association’s six voters. Meanwhile, the judges were less certain about who is top dog in the Boys’ Division 4 group, with Forest park coming out ahead with only three votes in their favor.

Boys

Division 1-3

1. Iron Mountain, (6) 8-0; 30

2. Kingsford, 8-1; 22

3. Menominee, 8-1; 20

4. Ishpeming, 6-2; 6

5. Negaunee, 8-3; 5

5. Marquette, 5-3; 5

Others receiving votes: Jeffers (8-1) 2.

Division 4

1. Forest Park (3) 6-0; 26

2. Pickford (2) 7-0; 25

3. St. Ignace (1) 5-2; 17

4. Munising 7-3; 10

5. Norway 5-3; 8

Others receiving votes: Superior Central (9-2) 3, Ironwood (4-2) 1.

Girls

Division 1-3

1. Negaunee (6) 9-0; 30

2. Houghton 5-2; 17

3. Sault Ste. Marie 4-2; 16

4. Westwood 4-2; 13

5. Gladstone 5-3; 7

Others receiving votes: Bark River-Harris (7-1) 4 Manistique (4-2) 2, West Iron County (3-3) 1.

Division 4

1. Ishpeming (6) 5-0; 30

2. St. Ignace 6-1; 19

3. Lake Linden-Hubbell 7-0; 15

4. Baraga 6-2; 7

5. Munising 7-0; 6

5. Ironwood 7-1; 6

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (6-2) 3, Ewen-Trout Creek (5-1) 2, Stephenson (4-1) 2.