U.P. Poll

Boys

Division 1-3

Record Pts Last

1. Menominee (4) 14-1 20 1

2. Escanaba 10-4 16 2

3. Kingsford 10-4 9 T3

3. Westwood 12-3 9 T3

5. Jeffers 14-1 5 5

Others receiving votes: Marquette (5-7) 1.

Division 4

Record Pts Last

1. Rudyard (4) 14-0 20 1

2. North Central 12-2 15 2

3. Munising 13-1 12 3

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 12-2 8 4

5. Norway 10-4 5 5

Girls

Division 1-3

Record Pts Last

1. Calumet (4) 14-1 20 1

2. St. Ignace 14-2 16 2

3. Houghton 14-2 11 3

4. Sault Ste. Marie 13-4 9 4

5. Hancock 13-3 2 –

5. Negaunee 13-5 2 5

Division 4

Record Pts Last

1. Baraga (3) 15-1 19 1

2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 12-1 17 2

3. Pickford 12-2 12 3

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 11-6 4 4

4. Ontonagon 10-5 4 –

Others receiving votes: Engadine (10-5) 2, Rudyard (7-5) 2 .

