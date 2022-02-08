Boys
Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Menominee (4) 13-1 20 1
2. Escanaba 7-4 16 2
3. Kingsford 8-4 9 3
3. Westwood 10-2 9 4
5. Jeffers 12-1 5 5
Others receiving votes: Marquette (4-6) 1.
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Rudyard (4) 11-0 20 T1
2. North Central 12-1 16 3
3. Munising 13-1 10 4
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 10-2 9 T1
5. Norway 9-4 4 –
Others receiving votes: Wakefield-Marenisco (8-3) 1.
Girls
Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Calumet (4) 13-1 20 1
2. St. Ignace 13-2 14 4
3. Houghton 13-1 12 3
4. Sault Ste. Marie 11-4 10 2
5. Negaunee 12-4 3 5
Others receiving votes: Hancock (11-3) 1.
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Baraga (3) 14-1 19 1
2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 12-1 17 2
3. Pickford 8-2 12 3
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 9-5 4 5
5. Engadine 10-4 3 –
Others receiving votes: Rudyard (5-5) 2, Munising (11-3) 2, Ontonagon (9-5) 1.