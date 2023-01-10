UP Poll

Boys

Division 1-3

1. Iron Mountain (4) 6-0 23

2. Kingsford 5-1 16

3. Negaunee (1) 7-3 11

4. Westwood 6-3 9

5. St. Ignace 6-0 7

Others receiving votes: Menominee (4-3) 4, Escanaba (5-2) 4, Houghton (4-2) 1.

Division 4

1. Munising (4) 8-0 24

2. Jeffers (1) 5-0 18

3. North Central 6-0 17

4. Rudyard 5-1 5

5. Dollar Bay 3-2 3

5. Ironwood 4-1 3

Others receiving votes: Norway (4-3) 2, Watersmeet (5-1) 2, Ewen-Trout Creek (4-2) 1.

Girls

Division 1-3

1. Escanaba (5) 8-0 25

2. Hancock 8-0 17

3. Calumet 7-1 12

4. Sault Ste. Marie 4-1 10

5. Houghton 6-1 8

Others receiving votes: Negaunee (7-5) 3.

Division 4

1. Norway (3) 8-0 21

2. Baraga (1) 7-1 18

3. St. Ignace (1) 5-2 15

4. Munising 7-1 10

5. Ewen-Trout Creek 7-1 7

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (6-2) 2, Ontonagon (5-3) 1, Superior Central (2-3) 1.