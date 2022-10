ELEVEN PLAYER POLL

Negaunee (3) 6-0 23 Gladstone (2) 5-1 22 Iron Mountain 5-1 15 Kingsford 4-2 10 (tie) Menominee 4-2 2 (tie) SS Marie 4-2 2 St. Ignace 5-1 1

There’s a top 5 with ties, others are honorable mention

EIGHT PLAYER POLL