UPSSA High School Football Poll (9/21/21)

ELEVEN PLAYER POLL 

  1.  Marquette   (5)   3-1   25 
  2.  Kingsford             3-1    16
  3.  Menominee        3-1    15
  4. Sault Ste. Marie  3-1   12
  5. Westwood      3-1       4
  6. HM  Gladstone  2-2       3

EIGHT PLAYER POLL

  1. North Central   (5)   4-0   25     
  2. Pickford                    4-0   18       
  3. Forest Park              4-0   15       
  4. Rudyard                   4-0    10       
  5. Ontonagon               3-1     4     

HM   Norway                   3-1     2

HM   Munising                3-1     1

