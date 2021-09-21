UPSSA High School Football Poll (9/21/21)

ELEVEN PLAYER POLL
- Marquette (5) 3-1 25
- Kingsford 3-1 16
- Menominee 3-1 15
- Sault Ste. Marie 3-1 12
- Westwood 3-1 4
- HM Gladstone 2-2 3
EIGHT PLAYER POLL
- North Central (5) 4-0 25
- Pickford 4-0 18
- Forest Park 4-0 15
- Rudyard 4-0 10
- Ontonagon 3-1 4
HM Norway 3-1 2
HM Munising 3-1 1
