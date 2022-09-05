The Detroit lions alongside the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association released their five nominations for their week 3, Game Of The Week!

Three of the five-games are featuring teams from the Upper Peninsula. Those games are: Westwood vs. Calumet, Gladstone vs. Menominee, and Hancock vs. Negaunee

A voting system will decide the winner. The winning teams receive a grant that will go to the school’s football program and athletic departments.

Week 3 voting began Monday at noon and will end on Wednesday, September 7 at noon. To vote, CLICK HERE.