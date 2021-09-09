WATCH: Kingsford Marching Band halftime entertainment

High School Sports Zone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Kingsford Marching Band is one of the best we have in the Upper Peninsula. We figured what a perfect way to end our Sports Zone show than by showcasing what this talented group of musicians can do!

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories