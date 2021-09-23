WATCH: Marquette Dance Team conquers technical difficulties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During the halftime of our Game of the Week last Friday night against Marquette and Kingsford, the Marquette Dance Team didn’t let a technical issue stop them from a successful performance.
