EAST LANSING, Mich. – Oct. 10 – Here is a list of Michigan High School Athletic Association football playing schools, displaying their win-loss records and playoff averages through the eighth week of the season, plus information on this season’s MHSAA Playoffs bracket and Finals schedule announcements.

Schools on this list are divided by division and ordered by playoff average. The top 32 teams by playoff average in each 11-player division and top 16 teams by playoff average in each 8-player division will qualify for the MHSAA Football Playoffs beginning Oct. 27. Divisions were determined prior to the start of the season, and the lists below include not only teams currently positioned to potentially qualify, but also the next eight teams in each division.

To review a list of all football playoff schools, individual school playoff point details and to report errors, visit the Football Playoff Point Summary page of the MHSAA Website at https://my.mhsaa.com/Sports/Football/Playoff-Point-Summary.

The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, on the “Selection Sunday Show” on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and its website – https://www.ballysports.com/detroit/. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show, and times and dates will be added Monday, Oct. 23. The MHSAA also will announce the order for this season’s 11-Player Finals, to be played Nov. 25-26 at Ford Field, during the Selection Sunday Show.

11-PLAYER DIVISION 1

1. Rockford, 8-0, 82.125

2. Northville, 8-0, 79.500

3. Davison, 8-0, 79.250

4. Lake Orion, 8-0, 78.625

5. Saline, 8-0, 78.375

6. Belleville, 8-0, 78.125

7. West Bloomfield, 6-2, 73.625

8. Utica Eisenhower, 7-1, 72.750

9. Grandville, 6-2, 72.125

10. Westland John Glenn, 7-1, 71.875

11. Southfield Arts & Technology, 7-1, 71.250

12. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 6-2, 69.250

13. Macomb Dakota, 6-2, 66.750

14. Novi, 6-2, 64.500

15. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 6-2, 60.875

16. Clarkston, 4-4, 59.500

16. Grand Blanc, 5-3, 59.500

18. Dearborn Fordson, 5-3, 58.875

19. Detroit Cass Tech, 6-2, 58.607

20. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 5-3, 57.375

21. Grand Ledge, 6-2, 57.232

22. Lapeer, 5-3, 57.125

23. Detroit Catholic Central, 6-2, 57.097

24. Hudsonville, 5-3, 56.375

25. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 4-4, 56.250

26. Rochester Adams, 5-3, 55.625

27. Brighton, 4-4, 52.500

28. Romeo, 3-5, 51.750

29. Troy, 5-3, 50.625

30. Ann Arbor Huron, 4-4, 49.750

31. Holland West Ottawa, 3-5, 48.750

32. Oxford, 3-5, 46.750

33. Utica, 3-5, 46.625

34. East Kentwood, 3-5, 46.500

35. Brownstown Woodhaven, 3-5, 42.750

35. Howell, 3-5, 42.750

37. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 6-Feb, 42.250

38. Plymouth, 3-5, 42.000

39. Monroe, 3-5, 41.500

40. Hartland, 3-5, 41.250

11-PLAYER DIVISION 2

1. Grosse Pointe South, 7-1, 72.375

2. Gibraltar Carlson, 7-1, 70.750

3. Portage Central, 7-1, 70.214

4. Birmingham Seaholm, 7-1, 69.286

5. Allen Park, 7-1, 67.750

6. Caledonia, 6-2, 67.625

7. Muskegon, 6-2, 66.375

8. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 6-2, 65.250

9. Portage Northern, 7-1, 64.964

10. Byron Center, 7-1, 64.875

11. Dexter, 6-2, 64.750

11. Saginaw Heritage, 6-2, 64.750

13. Muskegon Mona Shores, 6-2, 62.750

13. Waterford Mott, 6-2, 62.750

15. East Lansing, 6-2, 61.821

16. Detroit U of D Jesuit, 6-1, 61.032

17. Birmingham Groves, 6-2, 60.875

18. Roseville, 6-2, 60.375

19. Milford, 6-2, 60.000

20. Port Huron Northern, 6-2, 59.500

21. Livonia Franklin, 5-3, 58.875

22. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 6-2, 56.375

23. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 6-2, 56.000

24. Warren Mott, 5-3, 55.625

25. White Lake Lakeland, 5-3, 54.250

26. Midland, 5-3, 52.000

27. North Farmington, 4-4, 51.750

28. Traverse City Central, 4-4, 50.250

29. Livonia Churchill, 4-4, 48.750

30. Warren Cousino, 5-3, 48.000

31. Oak Park, 3-5, 46.411

32. Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse, 3-5, 45.250

33. Lansing Everett, 4-4, 45.214

34. Midland Dow, 4-4, 44.500

35. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 5-3, 42.750

36. Detroit Renaissance, 4-4, 41.375

37. South Lyon East, 3-5, 41.250

38. Temperance Bedford, 3-5, 40.625

39. Jackson, 4-4, 40.125

40. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 3-5, 39.875

11-PLAYER DIVISION 3

1. Walled Lake Western, 7-1, 71.625

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 7-1, 70.625

3. Mount Pleasant, 7-1, 69.975

4. Mason, 8-0, 68.696

5. Auburn Hills Avondale, 7-1, 65.625

6. Gaylord, 8-0, 64.571

7. Port Huron, 7-1, 63.375

8. Parma Western, 7-1, 62.143

9. Southgate Anderson, 6-2, 61.607

10. DeWitt, 5-2, 59.536

11. Fenton, 6-2, 58.875

12. East Grand Rapids, 6-2, 58.250

13. Zeeland West, 6-2, 57.875

14. St. Joseph, 5-3, 56.339

15. Lowell, 5-3, 55.000

16. Stevensville Lakeshore, 5-3, 53.714

17. Trenton, 4-4, 52.875

18. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 6-2, 52.125

19. Riverview, 7-1, 52.000

20. Marquette, 5-2, 51.786

21. Coopersville, 6-2, 51.000

22. Grosse Pointe North, 6-2, 50.625

23. Zeeland East, 5-3, 49.875

24. Petoskey, 5-3, 48.482

25. Holly, 5-3, 47.375

26. River Rouge, 4-4, 46.556

27. Detroit Martin Luther King, 4-4, 46.458

28. Linden, 4-4, 46.125

29. Warren Fitzgerald, 4-4, 45.375

30. Cadillac, 4-4, 44.607

31. Grand Rapids Northview, 4-4, 44.500

32. Bay City Western, 4-4, 44.125

33. Redford Thurston, 5-3, 43.250

34. Richland Gull Lake, 5-3, 42.732

35. Cedar Springs, 4-4, 42.375

36. Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 3-5, 39.875

37. Detroit University Prep Science & Math, 5-3, 39.554

38. Jackson Northwest, 4-4, 39.125

39. Fowlerville, 3-5, 36.625

40. Sparta, 4-4, 36.125

40. Waterford Kettering, 3-5, 36.125

11-PLAYER DIVISION 4

1. Goodrich, 7-1, 62.000

2. Whitehall, 8-0, 61.250

3. Paw Paw, 8-0, 60.982

4. Redford Union, 7-1, 59.625

5. Chelsea, 7-1, 59.250

6. Harper Woods, 5-3, 57.875

7. Portland, 8-0, 57.375

8. Hastings, 6-2, 57.179

9. Carleton Airport, 7-1, 55.625

10. Lansing Sexton, 7-1, 55.250

11. Niles, 7-1, 55.000

12. Adrian, 6-2, 53.625

13. Spring Lake, 6-2, 52.125

14. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6-2, 51.750

14. Grand Rapids South Christian, 6-2, 51.750

16. Croswell-Lexington, 7-1, 51.500

17. Freeland, 7-1, 50.750

18. Lake Fenton, 6-2, 49.750

19. Haslett, 5-3, 49.732

20. Marysville, 6-2, 49.625

21. Allendale, 6-2, 48.875

22. Big Rapids, 7-1, 48.125

23. Madison Heights Lamphere, 6-2, 47.625

24. Detroit East English, 5-3, 46.125

25. Charlotte, 6-2, 46.000

26. Ortonville Brandon, 4-4, 44.125

27. Tecumseh, 4-4, 43.732

28. Dearborn Divine Child, 4-4, 43.714

29. Wayland, 5-3, 42.750

30. Edwardsburg, 4-4, 42.250

31. Ionia, 4-4, 40.375

32. Sault Ste. Marie, 5-3, 38.732

33. Hamilton, 4-4, 38.500

33. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 3-5, 38.500

35. Vicksburg, 3-5, 38.250

36. Detroit Country Day, 3-4, 38.143

37. North Branch, 4-4, 37.250

38. Livonia Clarenceville, 3-Apr, 36.946

39. Ludington, 4-4, 36.500

40. New Boston Huron, 4-4, 35.875

11-PLAYER DIVISION 5

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 8-0, 69.000

2. Corunna, 8-0, 66.250

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7-1, 64.625

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 7-0, 59.732

5. Belding, 7-1, 55.375

5. Marine City, 7-1, 55.375

7. Williamston, 6-2, 55.000

8. Frankenmuth, 7-1, 54.125

9. Macomb Lutheran North, 7-1, 47.786

10. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 5-3, 46.875

11. Ogemaw Heights, 7-1, 46.661

12. Flint Hamady, 7-0, 46.446

13. Howard City Tri County, 7-1, 46.000

14. Gladwin, 7-1, 45.804

15. Detroit Southeastern, 5-3, 45.750

16. Kingsford, 7-1, 44.875

17. Romulus Summit Academy North, 6-2, 44.304

18. Saginaw Swan Valley, 5-3, 43.375

19. Armada, 5-3, 43.250

19. Muskegon Oakridge, 5-3, 43.250

21. Detroit Denby, 8-0, 42.250

22. Flat Rock, 5-3, 41.750

23. Berrien Springs, 5-2, 40.339

24. Birch Run, 5-3, 39.125

24. South Haven, 5-3, 39.125

26. Romulus, 4-4, 38.hard, 6-2, 37.000

28. Richmond, 4-4, 35.875

29. Comstock Park, 4-4, 35.125

30. Yale, 4-4, 34.625

31. Essexville Garber, 4-4, 34.000

32. Dundee, 5-3, 32.625

33. Warren Lincoln, 5-3, 32.125

34. Milan, 3-5, 31.125

35. Standish-Sterling, 4-4, 30.750

36. Dowagiac, 4-4, 30.286

37. Allegan, 4-4, 29.357

38. Benton Harbor, 3-5, 29.286

39. Detroit Cody, 4-4, 28.554

40. Newaygo, 3-5, 28.250

11-PLAYER DIVISION 6

1. Almont, 8-0, 59.875

2. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 8-0, 50.696

3. Constantine, 7-1, 48.125

4. Ecorse, 7-0, 47.536

5. Manistee, 6-2, 46.125

6. Kingsley, 6-2, 44.536

7. Gladstone, 6-2, 44.196

8. Negaunee, 7-1, 43.625

9. Detroit Edison, 6-2, 42.804

10. Chesaning, 7-1, 41.000

11. Reed City, 5-3, 40.875

12. Clawson, 6-2, 40.500

13. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 5-3, 40.357

14. Clare, 6-2, 40.125

15. Hart, 7-1, 38.875

16. Montague, 4-4, 37.625

17. Michigan Center, 6-2, 36.500

18. Kent City, 6-2, 36.375

19. Detroit Pershing, 5-3, 35.875

20. Ovid-Elsie, 4-4, 34.125

21. Detroit Old Redford, 7-1, 34.000

22. Grayling, 5-3, 33.982

23. Buchanan, 5-3, 33.786

24. Lansing Catholic, 3-5, 33.375

25. Central Montcalm, 4-4, 33.250

26. Clinton Township Clintondale, 4-4, 33.000

27. Boyne City, 4-4, 32.500

28. Lake City, 6-2, 32.125

29. Mason County Central, 5-3, 31.875

30. Olivet, 3-5, 31.750

31. Midland Bullock Creek, 5-3, 29.625

32. Ida, 4-4, 29.375

33. Detroit Voyageur College Prep, 4-4, 28.804

34. Remus Chippewa Hills, 3-5, 27.500

35. Parchment, 4-4, 27.375

36. Calumet, 3-5, 26.750

37. Watervliet, 3-5, 26.536

38. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 4-4, 26.375

39. Durand, 3-5, 26.250

40. Houghton, 2-6, 24.375

11-PLAYER DIVISION 7

1. Jackson Lumen Christi, 7-1, 55.429

2. Napoleon, 8-0, 44.000

2. North Muskegon, 8-0, 44.000

4. Millington, 8-0, 43.786

5. Clinton, 7-1, 43.429

6. Lawton, 7-1, 42.786

7. Menominee, 6-2, 42.292

8. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, 4-4, 38.625

9. Charlevoix, 7-1, 38.232

10. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7-1, 36.875

11. Montrose, 6-2, 36.625

12. Manchester, 6-2, 34.500

12. Schoolcraft, 6-2, 34.500

14. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 6-2, 33.500

15. Benzie Central, 5-3, 32.750

15. Union City, 6-2, 32.750

17. Detroit Central, 4-4, 32.500

18. Beaverton, 5-3, 32.375

19. Cass City, 6-2, 32.000

20. Bath, 5-3, 31.500

20. Blissfield, 4-4, 31.500

22. Detroit Loyola, 3-5, 30.250

23. Traverse City St Francis, 3-4, 30.125

24. Grass Lake, 5-3, 29.500

25. Perry, 5-3, 29.125

26. Laingsburg, 4-4, 28.875

26. McBain, 5-3, 28.875

28. Sandusky, 5-3, 28.625

29. Burton Bendle, 4-4, 26.411

30. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 4-4, 26.375

30. Hemlock, 3-5, 26.375

32. Coloma, 3-5, 25.482

33. Houghton Lake, 4-4, 25.125

34. Leslie, 3-5, 24.000

35. Jonesville, 3-5, 23.375

36. Manistique, 4-4, 22.929

37. Ravenna, 3-5, 22.750

38. Sanford Meridian, 2-6, 22.625

39. Bad Axe, 3-5, 21.375

39. Lakeview, 3-5, 21.375

11-PLAYER DIVISION 8

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 8-0, 43.542

2. New Lothrop, 7-1, 41.875

3. Ubly, 8-0, 41.750

4. Ithaca, 8-0, 40.750

5. Beal City, 8-0, 40.250

6. Hudson, 7-1, 39.375

7. Addison, 8-0, 38.500

8. Saugatuck, 7-1, 38.375

9. Fowler, 7-1, 37.875

9. Harbor Beach, 7-1, 37.875

11. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, 7-1, 35.500

12. East Jordan, 7-1, 35.357

13. White Pigeon, 8-0, 34.417

14. Muskegon Catholic Central, 5-3, 34.375

15. Iron Mountain, 8-0, 34.304

16. Evart, 6-2, 34.125

17. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 6-2, 33.375

18. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 6-2, 32.625

19. Marlette, 6-2, 32.000

20. Frankfort, 6-2, 30.857

21. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 4-4, 29.292

22. Ishpeming, 5-3, 28.720

23. Burton Bentley, 6-2, 28.339

24. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 4-4, 27.625

25. Sand Creek, 4-4, 26.458

26. Bark River-Harris, 5-3, 26.429

27. Mount Clemens, 4-4, 26.250

28. Petersburg Summerfield, 5-3, 26.083

29. Maple City Glen Lake, 4-4, 25.482

30. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, 4-4, 25.125

31. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac, 5-3, 24.500

31. Centreville, 4-4, 24.500

33. Saginaw Nouvel, 3-5, 23.911

34. Saranac, 4-4, 23.375

35. Allen Park Cabrini, 3-5, 21.375

35. Decatur, 3-5, 21.375

35. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 3-5, 21.375

35. White Cloud, 4-4, 21.375

39. Detroit Douglass, 3-5, 21.000

40. Mancelona, 3-5, 20.482

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

1. Pickford, 8-0, 36.250

2. Brown City, 8-0, 36.036

3. Kingston, 7-1, 34.411

4. St. Ignace, 7-1, 34.357

5. Norway, 6-2, 33.000

6. Alcona, 7-1, 32.750

7. Carson City-Crystal, 8-0, 32.500

8. Indian River Inland Lakes, 7-1, 32.107

9. Merrill, 7-1, 31.625

10. Marcellus, 6-2, 30.375

10. Mendon, 6-2, 30.375

12. Central Lake, 6-2, 30.107

13. Martin, 6-2, 30.000

14. Gobles, 6-2, 29.625

15. Mesick, 6-2, 29.196

16. Rudyard, 5-3, 29.071

17. Newberry, 6-2, 28.875

18. Gaylord St. Mary, 6-2, 28.500

19. Concord, 5-3, 27.839

20. Bellevue, 5-3, 27.250

21. Mayville, 5-3, 26.286

22. Brethren, 5-3, 26.179

23. Blanchard Montabella, 5-3, 25.750

24. Rogers City, 4-4, 25.571

8-PLAYER DIVISION 2

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 8-0, 36.250

2. Climax-Scotts, 8-0, 34.375

3. Marion, 7-0, 34.107

4. Pittsford, 7-1, 32.000

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 7-1, 31.250

5. Portland St. Patrick, 7-1, 31.250

7. Au Gres-Sims, 7-1, 30.875

8. Bay City All Saints, 7-1, 30.714

9. Deckerville, 6-2, 30.536

10. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 7-1, 30.500

11. Posen, 7-0, 29.875

12. Morrice, 6-2, 29.250

13. Akron-Fairgrove, 6-2, 29.089

14. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 5-3, 28.375

15. Camden-Frontier, 5-3, 26.875

16. Powers North Central, 6-2, 26.304

17. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 5-3, 26.125

18. Cedarville, 6-2, 25.125

19. Fulton, 5-3, 24.250

20. Colon, 4-4, 23.375

21. Litchfield, 4-4, 22.625

22. Ashley, 4-4, 22.464

23. New Haven Merritt Academy, 3-Apr, 22.161

24. Britton Deerfield, 2-6, 21.357