WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday afternoon in front of her family, friends, and teammates, Westwood’s Megan Marta put pen to paper signing on to attend Northern Michigan University and join the Women’s Basketball program.

The senior guard is averaging 17.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2 steals per game this season with the Patriots.

Marta has helped lead Westwood to a 4-2 record and are currently ranked as the fourth best team in Divisions 1-3 in the latest Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Basketball Poll.

Marta joins a Wildcat program that has gained some serious momentum under the guidance of second year head coach, Casey Thousand.

The Wildcats are currently 9-4 overall (3-1 GLIAC), sitting in second place in their conference standings behind #1 Grand Valley State.

Marta will join fellow and former U.P. standouts Hallie Marshall (St. Ignace), Reide Osterman (Baraga), Cori Jahfetson (Baraga), and Haylee Kohlmanm (Cedarville) next season as the program continues their focus to keep elite U.P. talent in the area.

A four year varsity player for the Patriots, Marta has career average’s of 14.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 2.0 SPG.

Marta currently sits at 819 career points, if she stays on her current pace, she’ll enter the school’s exclusive 1,000 Point Club by the end of the season.

