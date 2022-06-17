MARQUETTE, Mich. – The U.P. Football All-Star Game players and coaches will be hosting a youth football clinic on Thursday, June 23 from 6:30pm-8:00pm at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Kids ages 6 and up are invited to attend. All-Star players and coaches will instruct youth attendees in a proper warm-up and stretching routine prior to beginning the camp. Kids will then rotate through a variety of stations, which will emphasize fundamental football techniques.

All-star players will demonstrate the proper stance for each position and will teach kids how important it is to run a proper route when you are a receiver and the correct way to hand off from the quarterback.

Defensively, youth will practice backpedaling and covering an opposing receiver. Quarterback basics will be handled by the all-star signal callers and participants will be passing the ball to all-star players who will be running routes.

Participants will also get the opportunity to run an electronically timed 40-yard dash, just like the pros. Additionally, kids will block and tackle the large pads that the all-star players use to hone their skills, as well as kick field goals.

T-shirts donated by Culver’s and printed by Loyal Tees will be available to the first 100 campers. There is no entry fee, however, a $5 donation is welcome.