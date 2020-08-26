2020 Marquette Soccer Preview

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a 14-5-1 season in 2019 and a UP championship, the Marquette Redmen look to expand and get better under new leadership. Departing head coach Dan Menze who moved out of the area has been replaced by long time Superiorland Soccer Association club coach Dan Salmon. Salmon brings with him 15 years of soccer coaching experience.

“I am excited to be in this position and I look to continue the winning ways of Marquette soccer. We have a great group of players and coaches looking to keep getting better each and every time we take the field.” – says Salmon. Marquette is returning 15 players from last year’s squad including 7 starters. “Defensively we got some holes to fill but we have the guys to do it and I am confident the defense will continue to play at a high level.”

Salmon looks for seniors Ben Gostomski and Carter Beres to be the anchors there.

“We are very deep on the offensive side including returning sophomore Max Dawson who was a bright spot last year.”

Joining Dawson is fellow sophomores Nick Asmus and Evan Sysco as well as newcomer Ezra Pickard. One freshmen made the team in Ethan Sandstrom. The junior class includes returners John Weber, Axel Vermaat, Camden Larson, Zane Phillips, Harrison Anthos, Hayden Byma, and Nick Lindberg with newcomers Enzo Stabile, Owen Goymerac, and Michael Poggi. Lewis Goff, Liam Jeevar, and Connor Johnson also return as seniors with one newcomer Brett Wittler.

Salmon says that even though the season was changed to more localized games, there will still be lots of good soccer ahead. Joining Salmon is assistant coaches Paul Lagrou and Collin Lake. The Redmen open the season in Iron Mountain on Thursday the 27th.



The schedule for the season can be found at https://mqtredmen.com/2020-varsity-boys-soccer-schedule-results/

