2021 All-U.P. Alpine Skiing Teams Announced

Upon the conclusion of the 2021 regular season alpine skiing schedule, Upper Peninsula ski coaches gathered on Thursday (2/18/21) to select honorees for the All-U.P. Skiing Teams

On Thursday’s final meet at Pine Mountain, MSHS captured both the 2021 Boys and Girls U.P. Championships.

Below are the students that received All-U.P. accolades for their performance during the 2021 alpine skiing season.

All-U.P. First Team – Girls:

  • Brooke Bittinger, Norway
  • Gabby Carey, Norway
  • Anna Grzelak, Marquette
  • Ella Jones, Marquette
  • Ashley Lemann, Houghton

All-U.P. First Team – Boys:

  • Logan Audette, Marquette
  • Reed Heathman, Houghton
  • Cole Johnson, Marquette
  • Hayden Kauppila, Marquette

All-U.P. Second Team – Girls:

  • Ada Bernard, Marquette
  • Zoey Brian, Marquette
  • Maddy Stern, Marquette

All-U.P. Second Team – Boys:

  • Benjamin Kirk – Marquette
  • Jake Munn – Norway
  • Lloyd O’Connor – Marquette
  • Mikko Salmi, Houghton

All-U.P. Honorable Mention – Girls:

  • Megan Bittinger, Norway
  • Lydia Salmi, Houghton

All-U.P. Honorable Mention – Boys:

  • John Holm, Ironwood
  • Bo Mattson, Ironwood

