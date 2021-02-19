2021 All-U.P. Alpine Skiing Teams Announced
(Courtesy of Marquette Athletics)
Upon the conclusion of the 2021 regular season alpine skiing schedule, Upper Peninsula ski coaches gathered on Thursday (2/18/21) to select honorees for the All-U.P. Skiing Teams
On Thursday’s final meet at Pine Mountain, MSHS captured both the 2021 Boys and Girls U.P. Championships.
Below are the students that received All-U.P. accolades for their performance during the 2021 alpine skiing season.
All-U.P. First Team – Girls:
- Brooke Bittinger, Norway
- Gabby Carey, Norway
- Anna Grzelak, Marquette
- Ella Jones, Marquette
- Ashley Lemann, Houghton
All-U.P. First Team – Boys:
- Logan Audette, Marquette
- Reed Heathman, Houghton
- Cole Johnson, Marquette
- Hayden Kauppila, Marquette
All-U.P. Second Team – Girls:
- Ada Bernard, Marquette
- Zoey Brian, Marquette
- Maddy Stern, Marquette
All-U.P. Second Team – Boys:
- Benjamin Kirk – Marquette
- Jake Munn – Norway
- Lloyd O’Connor – Marquette
- Mikko Salmi, Houghton
All-U.P. Honorable Mention – Girls:
- Megan Bittinger, Norway
- Lydia Salmi, Houghton
All-U.P. Honorable Mention – Boys:
- John Holm, Ironwood
- Bo Mattson, Ironwood