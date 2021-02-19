2021 All-U.P. Alpine Skiing Teams Announced

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 16: Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes during the Ladies’ Slalom Alpine Skiing at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

(Courtesy of Marquette Athletics)

Upon the conclusion of the 2021 regular season alpine skiing schedule, Upper Peninsula ski coaches gathered on Thursday (2/18/21) to select honorees for the All-U.P. Skiing Teams

On Thursday’s final meet at Pine Mountain, MSHS captured both the 2021 Boys and Girls U.P. Championships.

Below are the students that received All-U.P. accolades for their performance during the 2021 alpine skiing season.

All-U.P. First Team – Girls:

Brooke Bittinger, Norway

Gabby Carey, Norway

Anna Grzelak, Marquette

Ella Jones, Marquette

Ashley Lemann, Houghton

All-U.P. First Team – Boys:

Logan Audette, Marquette

Reed Heathman, Houghton

Cole Johnson, Marquette

Hayden Kauppila, Marquette

All-U.P. Second Team – Girls:

Ada Bernard, Marquette

Zoey Brian, Marquette

Maddy Stern, Marquette

All-U.P. Second Team – Boys:

Benjamin Kirk – Marquette

Jake Munn – Norway

Lloyd O’Connor – Marquette

Mikko Salmi, Houghton

All-U.P. Honorable Mention – Girls:

Megan Bittinger, Norway

Lydia Salmi, Houghton

All-U.P. Honorable Mention – Boys:

John Holm, Ironwood

Bo Mattson, Ironwood

