2021 Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Awards Announced

(VIA MARQUETTE ATHLETICS) – On Monday (4/12/21), boys basketball coaches within the Great Northern Conference (GNC) met to select awards recipients for the 2021 season. Member schools within the GNC include Marquette, Escanaba, Gladstone, Kingsford and Menominee.

Marquette was well represented in the top tier of awards with Kameron Karp repeating as the GNC’s Player of the Year and teammates Ty Lotterman and Lincoln Sager earning All-GNC First Team honors.

Below are the All-GNC awards recipients from the 2021 boys basketball season:

GNC Player of the Year:

Kameron Karp, Marquette

GNC Defensive Player of the Year:

Erik Victorson, Escanaba

GNC Coach of the Year:

Tracy Hudson, Escanaba

All-GNC First Team:

Cam Ballard, Gladstone

Aiden Bellisle, Menominee

Carter Hudson, Escanaba

Ty Lotterman, Marquette

Lincoln Sager, Marquette

Erik Victorson, Escanaba

All-GNC Second Team:

Cole Bracket, Kingsford

Rayne Castor, Gladstone

Cooper Conway, Menominee

Colin Hudson, Escanaba

Brody Kopp, Kingsford

Nick Nora, Kingsford

All-GNC Special Mention:

Brandon Frazer, Escanaba

Hunter Potier, Gladstone

Brady Schultz, Menominee

All-GNC Honorable Mention:

Brady Badker, Menominee

Jared Hanson, Escanaba

Andrew Paupore, Kingsford

Connor Smale, Escanaba

2021 GNC Team Champions:

Varsity: Escanaba (6-1)

JV: Escanaba (7-0)

Freshman: Marquette (6-1)

