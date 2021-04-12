2021 Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Awards Announced

(VIA MARQUETTE ATHLETICS) – On Monday (4/12/21), boys basketball coaches within the Great Northern Conference (GNC) met to select awards recipients for the 2021 season. Member schools within the GNC include Marquette, Escanaba, Gladstone, Kingsford and Menominee.
Marquette was well represented in the top tier of awards with Kameron Karp repeating as the GNC’s Player of the Year and teammates Ty Lotterman and Lincoln Sager earning All-GNC First Team honors.
Below are the All-GNC awards recipients from the 2021 boys basketball season:
GNC Player of the Year:
- Kameron Karp, Marquette
GNC Defensive Player of the Year:
- Erik Victorson, Escanaba
GNC Coach of the Year:
- Tracy Hudson, Escanaba
All-GNC First Team:
- Cam Ballard, Gladstone
- Aiden Bellisle, Menominee
- Carter Hudson, Escanaba
- Ty Lotterman, Marquette
- Lincoln Sager, Marquette
- Erik Victorson, Escanaba
All-GNC Second Team:
- Cole Bracket, Kingsford
- Rayne Castor, Gladstone
- Cooper Conway, Menominee
- Colin Hudson, Escanaba
- Brody Kopp, Kingsford
- Nick Nora, Kingsford
All-GNC Special Mention:
- Brandon Frazer, Escanaba
- Hunter Potier, Gladstone
- Brady Schultz, Menominee
All-GNC Honorable Mention:
- Brady Badker, Menominee
- Jared Hanson, Escanaba
- Andrew Paupore, Kingsford
- Connor Smale, Escanaba
2021 GNC Team Champions:
- Varsity: Escanaba (6-1)
- JV: Escanaba (7-0)
- Freshman: Marquette (6-1)